‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sunny Hostin ‘Calm Down’ During Fiery Debate Over Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sunny Hostin got especially fired up during the first “Hot Topic” discussion of the day on Wednesday’s (April 15) edition of The View — to the point that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to tell her to “calm down” during the debate.

The topic at hand was the media’s embrace of former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as she speaks out against the policies and actions of Donald Trump, whom she used to vehemently support.

Hostin, who has long expressed her skepticism about Greene’s about-face on Trump, even after the former firebrand politician appeared on the show, was sharply critical of her cohosts who encouraged liberals to embrace Greene in this moment.

After reviewing footage of Greene speaking out against Trump — and a note of support from her oft-diametrically opposed former colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar — Joy Behar was the first one to speak up, saying, “They both are recognizing — even though they both have major issues — that things that they’ve said in the past about each other that are just horrendous on both sides, but it seems to me that they are seeing the emergency that we’re in right now with Trump in the White House. Every day, he becomes more erratic. He’s starting to say crazy things. Every day, it’s crazier and crazier. And so I think that they are beginning to see that. And I always will welcome, ‘You’ve seen the light come right into my tent. There’s a lot of room for the ‘Never Trumpers’ and the non-Trumpers.'”

Sara Haines then joined in to point out that Greene, though she’s speaking out against Trump, is still aligned with very problematic people. “She still dances in circles of anti-Semitism, mingles with people like Nick Fuentes, goes on Alex Jones‘ podcast. That was the man that said the school shootings were actors when it came to Sandy Hook. To even go near that man and do an interview is problematic for me. She still believes the election was stolen, so these details matter just because she agrees, ‘Oh, I don’t like Trump.’ I’m not like, ‘Oh, hey, great, welcome aboard.’ You’ve got to look at the character of the people you’re speaking of.”

“So, what? You need to reject her?” Behar wondered aloud.

That’s when Hostin stepped in to say, “Yes, we should reject her altogether.”

“I don’t hold grudges. If they want to come over to my side, I’m taking them,” Behar said.

“Well, I’m going to hold the grudge,” Hostin insisted.

After the cohosts pointed out that she has influence on MAGA base members as she speaks to them, Hostin said, “Yes, she needs to do that, but in terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do, I just think that if you voted for Donald Trump three times, if you voted for him this last election, when we told you what was going to happen, the 2025 Project, 53% of those initiatives have been implemented. This country is on fire. We are in trouble. People have been killed in the streets. People are unhoused… You don’t need to welcome her.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then expressed sympathy for both perspectives but agreed with Behar that it’s about “build[ing] coalitions.”

At that, Hostin began to argue over Griffin, but Goldberg shouted, “Let her finish… Stop! Calm down!”

Griffin then went on to explain what kind of messaging she could bring to the MAGA base, that Trump hasn’t lived up to their expectations.

“They knew… Donald Trump has not changed one bit,” Hostin then argued, earning applause from the live audience.

Griffin then pointed out that being anti-Trump isn’t a winner, or else he wouldn’t have won the 2024 election. “Welcome a convert,” she argued.

Haines did push back a bit, pointing out that Greene’s change of pace was due to her own child being affected by Trump’s policies.

Goldberg then joined in to say, “If we don’t say, ‘OK, listen, yes, go tell your people.’ If we don’t do it, because if you don’t tell them, they’re going to continue to believe that there’s nothing wrong here.” After further discussion, Goldberg added, “[Trump supporters] thought that ‘them’ was somebody else…. It’s all of us.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10, ABC