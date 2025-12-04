Ree Drummond Decorates Her Huge Christmas Tree in Stunning Video – Fans React

What To Know Ree Drummond is decorating her extra-large Christmas tree earlier than usual this year.

The tree is so tall it nearly touches the ceiling, prompting Drummond to joke about needing a ladder and her husband Ladd’s help to finish decorating.

This holiday season, Drummond will be joined by her entire family, including her granddaughter Sofia, who will celebrate her first Christmas and birthday.

The Pioneer Woman host Ree Drummond is getting in the festive spirit, but she might need a helping hand (or two) to decorate this year’s extra giant Christmas tree.

Drummond unveiled her new tree on her Instagram Story earlier this week, marking an earlier start than usual for her holiday decorating. As mentioned in the past, the celebrity chef “used to be a proud December 17th Christmas tree person,” but she’s changed her tune in recent years.

However, it might take Drummond until December 17 to finish decorating the enormous tree she brought home this year. In the video, viewers get a glimpse of the tree, which towers above Drummond and almost touches the ceiling.

After getting the tree into place and making sure it was standing up straight, Drummond captioned the post with a hilarious question, simply writing, “Now what?”

Drummond showed off the tree again in a follow-up photo, adding, “I need a ladder and a Ladd,” referring to her husband of almost 30 years, Ladd Drummond.

In another Instagram post, the Food Network star re-shared a video of her decorating last year’s Christmas tree, which involved her climbing ladders and stairs as she wrapped the tree in lights.

“I’d better go take my vitamins (and find my ladder…where is that thing?),” she said in preparation for what is sure to be another strenuous day (week? month?) of decorating.

“Excited to see if you can top it this year!!!” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Love that you decorate your tree yourself and not have someone else do it for you!” said another.

“My husband would be mad about me getting on a ladder in flip flops, “it’s dangerous babe, you need a sturdy footing,'” another wrote, referencing Drummond’s footwear in her video from last year.

Drummond mentioned her shoes in the caption, writing, “Pardon my COMFORT FLIP FLOPS!! They feel nice.”

Another added, “Dang Ree, please get someone to spot you on that project. You are a National treasure, not a workhorse. Just saying.”

“I can’t even imagine needing a ladder to decorate a tree,” one commenter said.

“Can’t wait to see it again this year!! Be careful on that ladder! 😉🎄❤️,” added another.

Drummond will be welcoming the entire family home for the holidays, including her daughters, Paige and Alex, and their husbands, Todd and Bryce, as well as Alex’s baby daughter, Sofia, who will be celebrating her very first Christmas (and her first birthday!).