It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you love holiday TV, and 2025 has one heck of a lineup already. Whether it’s a tree lighting, music presentation, or the rebroadcast of an old classic, there’s something for every viewer.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the must-see holiday fare and will be adding more to the list as announcements are made. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s ahead.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion

Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal host this Everybody Loves Raymond celebration as the stars reunite for the 30th anniversary. Among the featured talent alongside Romano and Rosenthal are Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten. Airing Monday, November 24 at 8/7c on CBS, the special isn’t one to miss.

PAW Patrol Christmas Special

The PAW Patrol pups are helping families make a new holiday tradition as CBS will air A PAW Patrol Christmas on Friday, November 28 at 8/7c, featuring a mix of original and classic songs in a heartwarming story focusing on construction-savvy pup, Rubble, and his team of friends.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Happy’s Place star Reba McEntire will headline as the host of this year’s annual tree lighting celebration in Rockefeller Center, which will air over a two-hour telecast on Wednesday, December 3, beginning at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. An all-star lineup of guests will be announced at a later date, but McEntire is going to be among the musical performers as she pulls double duty. In addition to leading NBC’s scripted comedy Happy’s Place, McEntire is also currently a coach on The Voice. Stay tuned for more details on the tree lighting celebration in the weeks ahead.

Reindeer in Here

Based on the award-winning Christmas book, Reindeer in Here is a tale about Blizzard, a young reindeer living in the North Pole, with an unusual trait of having one antler smaller than the other. Blizz and his unique group of friends band together in this heartwarming story to save the future of Christmas. The TV special presentation will unfold on Saturday, December 6, at 8/7c on CBS.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS rings in the new year with a five-hour broadcast beginning at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 31. The special will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman, uniting country music fans. Additionally, the event will include a special guest performance from gospel music legend CeCe Winans.

Stay tuned for more on the 2025 holiday lineup in the weeks ahead, and let us know what you plan to watch in the comments section below.