‘Today’: Ree Drummond’s Granddaughter Sofia Makes TV Debut

What To Know Ree Drummond’s granddaughter, Sofia, made her television debut during a cooking segment on Today.

Drummond’s new cookbook, The Essential Recipes, is dedicated to Sofia.

The Drummond family shared behind-the-scenes moments from their Today experience and New York City adventures on social media.

Ree Drummond celebrated a fun family first during her latest Today appearance.

The Pioneer Woman star appeared on the NBC morning show’s Tuesday, October 28, episode for a cooking segment. While teaching viewers how to make her pot roast recipe, Carson Daly pointed out that several of Drummond’s family members were supporting her off-camera, including her 10-month-old granddaughter, Sofia.

The camera panned to show Drummond’s eldest daughter, Alex, holding her baby girl in Today‘s Studio 1A while watching the segment with her sister, Paige, and more family members. Alex made the Today cast and crew smile by bouncing baby Sofia in her arms. Sofia made her TV debut while wearing a sweater with her name on it and a white hair bow.

During the segment, Drummond noted that her new cookbook, The Essential Recipes: 120 Greatest Hits, New Twists, and Perfected Classics, is dedicated to Sofia, whom Alex welcomed with her husband, Mauricio Scott, in December 2024. (Alex is the oldest of Ree and her husband Ladd Drummond’s five kids, along with Paige, 26, Bryce, 23, Jamar, 23, and Todd, 21.)

Ree shared some behind-the-scenes clips from her family’s morning at Today via her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Rollin’ in at @todayshow,” she captioned a clip of the group arriving at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “Today show, Sofia!” one of her daughters can be heard saying in the clip.

Posting another clip of Alex and Sofia outside the studio, Ree wrote, “Not our typical Tuesday morning 😊 See you on @todayshow around 8:50 ET🥘🍳👩‍🍳.”

Alex shared her own photos and videos of the family’s New York City adventures via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 28, which included a “girls lunch,” some shopping, and a stroll past the Empire State Building.

“And that’s a wrap!💤 Resting up to cheer on Ree Ree at the Today Show tomorrow🎥,” Alex captioned an adorable snap of Sofia asleep in her crib.

While reposting a clip from Ree’s Today segment on Tuesday via her Instagram Story, Alex explained that Sofia was “dangerously close to naptime so we had to break out the paci LOL.”

Not only is Ree’s new cookbook special for its dedication to Sofia, but it will be the second-to-last cookbook she releases. “This is my ninth cookbook, and I had decided at a certain point that this would be my final cookbook,” the Food Network star told People last month. “I know that sounds sad and crazy, but I feel that I’ve kind of told the stories I want to tell with food, and I’m just going to keep making my favorite things. There’s been a development, and I will actually have a 10th cookbook, but that will definitely be my last.”

The Essential Recipes, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, will feature some of Ree’s “greatest hits” recipes.

“I really started examining what I was cooking day in and day out, week in and week out. And even though I would make new things and try new things, I just always kept going back to my go-to classics,” she told the outlet. “Naturally, I have refined and tweaked and improved the cooking times, the methods, but I hadn’t ever really gone back to update the original recipes, so I thought, ‘Gosh, why don’t I just tackle all of my essential recipes, which is how I consider these, but incorporate all of these improvements?’ Some of them are small but meaningful tweaks and others are a little bit more considerable.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC