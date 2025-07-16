Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are the latest stars to be hit by HGTV’s shocking cancellation spree.

Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas will reportedly not be returning for new seasons, according to Us Weekly. People also reported that Christina on the Coast has been canceled.

The pair’s competition show, The Flip Off, which premiered its first season earlier this year to rave reviews and standout ratings, has reportedly been picked up for a second season, but filming has not begun yet, according to both outlets.

This news comes amid other HGTV cancellations, with shows including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, and more all getting axed in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Haack celebrated her 42nd birthday and hinted that she’d be back on HGTV in an Instagram post where she listed “a new season of shooting” as something she’s looking forward to this year. However, she did not specify what project she was referring to. Christina on the Coast concluded its fifth season this spring.

Haack previously hinted that the show might be getting a spinoff when she appeared in a social media video for HGTV in March that asked where she should renovate homes next. “I’m hoping it’s going to be, like, Christina in the Vineyards,” she said. “But maybe we should take a vote. Where do you guys wanna see me go?” It’s unclear if there are still plans to follow through with another solo project for Haack (she previously filmed two seasons of Christina in the Country, but confirmed that the show was over following her split from Josh Hall in 2024).

Meanwhile, The Flipping El Moussas, which El Moussa stars in alongside wife Heather Rae El Moussa, concluded Season 2 in May. Tarek also hosts Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, but the fate of that program has not been revealed.