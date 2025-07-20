Christina Haack Speaks Out After HGTV Cancels ‘Christina on the Coast’

Christina Haack has spoken out after HGTV canceled Christina on the Coast — and she sent a blunt message in the process.

On Saturday, July 19, the reality star design expert, 42, took to Instagram with a carousel of photos of herself, her boyfriend, and her children in the wake of her show’s axing amid an HGTV canceling spree.

“Summer so far,” Haack captioned her update. “Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪.”

In the featured photo, the mom of three shared snap of her daughter and older son, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her younger son, Hudson, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Other shots featured her with her boyfriend, CEO and president of Network Connex, Christopher Larocca.

In the comments, Haack’s followers shared their frustration over the cancellation of her series.

One Instagram user declared, “The 3 best shows on HGTV were Christina on the Coast, The Flipping El Moussas, and Izzy Does It. WTF is HGTV doing?!”

Another fan shared, “I’m convinced that you, Tarek, and Heather [El Moussa] were carrying HGTV and they made a really crazy/bad decision.”

Someone else pointed out, “Consolidating looks good on you 😘 now you’re all conjoined on one show, it seems! Makes sense! Proud of you!”

A different Instagram follower commented, “HGTV Has Lost Their Mind. I love Christina on The Coast. And Farmhouse Fixer. I’m so upset they canceled your show. Now what?”

Meanwhile, yet another fan confessed, “I am so highly upset at this network they canceled all my favorite shows!!!😡 I really hope I see all you guys very soon!!! 😢😢.”

In addition to axing Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas, HGT has canceled several other shows in recent weeks. They include: Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer and Izzy Does It.

Thankfully for fans, Haack will still in The Flip Off alongside Tarek and Heather, as the show has been renewed for Season 2, per People.

Christina on the Coast, streaming on HBO Max and Philo