‘The Price Is Right’: Birthday Girl Has Incredible Plinko Win After Mishap

A The Price Is Right contestant, who celebrated their birthday on the game show, had an incredible win on Plinko. The win only came after she experienced a mishap and had to redo it over again.

A video was posted to The Price Is Right‘s Instagram page on Wednesday, November 26. “The proof is in the pudding 🥳 #PriceIsRight #GameShow #GameShows #TV,” it was captioned.

The contestant, Joanne, had on a headband that said “Birthday Girl” and a shirt that read “All I Want For My Birthday Is To ‘Come on Down.” She got to play Plinko for a chance to win up to $50,000.

The way Plinko works is that the contestant gains chips by guessing the prices of certain items. The prices either begin with the first number or end with the second number. However many the contestant get right is however many chips they earn. Everyone starts out with one free chip. When they are done guessing the prices, the contestant makes their way up to the steps to the top of the Plinko board. They then drop the chips down the Plinko board into slots that have money amounts on the bottom, ranging from $0 to $10,000.

“This is the best!” Joanne said before guessing the prices.

The first item was a long-range pool thermometer. It either began with a three or ended with a zero. Joanne guessed that it ended with a zero. She was correct, as it was $70, and earned her second chip.

The second item was a fitness jump rope with silicone anti-slip grips. It either began with a four or ended with a six. Joanne gained her third chip when she said that it started with a four. The jump rope was $40.

A compact food chopper was the third item. Joanne was confident that it ended with a five and did not begin with a two. She got another chip since it was $55.

The last item was a combination lock with a hard steel shackle. It either began with a five or ended with a one. She had a perfect game when she said it ended with a one since it was $21.

Joanne then made her way up the steps to try and win money. Her first chip landed in the $1,000 slot. The second one was $0.

The mishap took place on her third chip. Joanne dropped the chip, and it stopped on the second row. “I’ll get it,” host Drew Carey said. “This one’s not going to count.” Carey grabbed the Plinko stick and let the chip fall to the bottom. It landed in the $500 slot, but it didn’t count.

She redid it, and it landed in $1,000. The fourth one landed in $500. Joanne’s last chip landed in the $10,000 slot, giving her a total of $12,500.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and Joanne jumped up and down. “Happy birthday!” Drew Carey told her as she made her way down the steps. They ended the interaction in a hug.