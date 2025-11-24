‘The Price Is Right’ Taking Extended Break: When Show Will Return With New Episodes

What To Know The Price Is Right will air its Thanksgiving episode on November 26 before going on hiatus from November 27 to December 5, with new episodes resuming December 8.

The show is taking an early holiday break for Thanksgiving rather than Christmas, with no new episodes on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day either.

Fans can look forward to festive holiday episodes and specials throughout December after the brief Thanksgiving hiatus.

The Price Is Right is set to go on an extended holiday break for Thanksgiving. While fans of the show will have to guess prices in their own grocery stores for Thanksgiving, the game show will be sleeping off their big meal.

The game show will air its Thanksgiving episode on Wednesday, November 26, before it returns in early December. But don’t expect new episodes right away after the holiday.

According to a rep for the show and the episode calendar, The Price Is Right will air all new episodes this week, up until November 26. It will be on hiatus from November 27 (Thanksgiving) until December 5. It is not clear which reruns will air in their place.

There is no specific reason for this break. It is just taking some time off for the holidays, according to a rep.

The game show is scheduled to air all new episodes throughout the month of December, starting on the 8th, except for Christmas Day (December 25). There will also not be a new episode on January 1, 2026 (New Year’s Day). So, the holiday break is coming early instead of during Christmas week.

The Thanksgiving episode comes after The Price Is Right had a weeklong Halloween event in October. The contestants will be thankful this Wednesday as they have the chance to win luxurious trips, cash, and cars. Host Drew Carey, as well as announcer George Gray, and the show’s models are expected to participate in the episode. They will also be back after the hiatus.

The Price Is Right is expected to air holiday episodes and Christmas specials in December, so keep an eye out for the festive episodes. Be sure to get your fill of Season 54 episodes before the game show goes on hiatus for a week and a half.