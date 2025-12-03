What To Know HGTV announced the premier date for Home Town‘s milestone 10th season.

The new episodes will showcase major projects, including the overhaul of a historic home, renovations for Ben’s brother, and more.

The show’s new spinoff, Home Town: Inn This Together, has yet to receive a 2026 premiere date after suffering fire damage earlier this year.

Erin and Ben Napier are kickstarting 2026 with a brand new season of Home Town.

The HGTV home renovation show will return for its milestone 10th season early next year. On Wednesday, December 3, the network announced that Home Town will debut the first of this season’s 16 episodes on Sunday, January 4.

“Attracting 23.3 million viewers across linear and streaming to their last run, the small-town sweethearts and home renovation experts will revive outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi,” a press release description reads. “In each hourlong episode, the Napiers will take on projects for new residents and longtime friends and neighbors, while exploring new design styles and navigating their busy family life.”

Some of Erin and Ben’s Season 10 projects will include transforming a local hospital’s maternity ward and waiting room, renovating a house for Ben’s brother Jesse and his family, and remodeling a home for a newly engaged couple looking to host their wedding on the property.

“In the season opener, the Napiers will take on their largest Home Town overhaul yet to fix up one of Laurel’s most well-known abodes for the homeowner who has lived there for over five decades,” the description continues. “The gigantic transformation, which unfolds across two episodes, will bring much needed updates to the historic property, while preserving the house’s original features.”

HGTV first announced the show’s return in August, along with the upcoming Home Town spinoff, Home Town: Inn This Together. “[Ben and Erin] will now join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie, and Josh to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel,” the show’s logline reads. “The trio believes the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue, and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.”

However, the spinoff’s future was put into jeopardy after the hotel featured in the show, the Heirloom Hotel, had suffered damage from a fire in August. “I don’t know what will happen next or if you’ll ever get to see this @hgtv show now,” Erin wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t know much of anything. Pray for my friends and family, please.”

Luckily, Erin, Ben, and the rest of the Heirloom team have since restarted work on the renovation. “With the right people, I reckon you can build just about anything. Here are some of the heirloom builders that make dreams happen,” the hotel’s Instagram page captioned photos of the rebuilding process on October 29. “Keep Building.”

HGTV has not yet announced a 2026 premiere date for Home Town: Inn This Together.

Ahead of the shows’ premieres, Erin offered fans a glimpse into how she and her family are getting into the holiday spirit via social media. “I want to hold on to this forever,” Erin captioned a Friday, November 28, Instagram video featuring clips of her and Ben’s daughters — Helen, 7, and Mae, 4 — decorating their Christmas tree.

Home Town, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, January 4, 8/7c, HGTV