HGTV’s Erin & Ben Napier Tease ‘Home Town’ Season 10 Details Including a ‘Wedding’

Husband and wife renovation team Ben and Erin Napier are preparing for the tenth season of their hit HGTV show Home Town, and the couple has been sharing some exciting teases of what’s to come.

In a recent interview with Parade, the HGTV stars shared an update on when fans can expect the new season, as well as some of the things they have in store, including a reveal which involves a “wedding.”

Erin confirmed that she and Ben are currently at the end of filming Season 10, which will premiere on HGTV “after Christmas” and air through early 2026. She also teased one of her favorite moments from the upcoming season, which involved renovation work for a close friend, “who is a professional artist.”

“She just bought a house that is literally a box. It is the most boring little vanilla box you can imagine,” she told the outlet. “And whoa. We transformed it into the coolest artist cottage in the woods that you can imagine. It’s so exciting.”

That’s not all, Erin also hinted at some romance on Season 10, revealing that viewers will see “a wedding at a reveal.”

Back in August, Erin took to her Instagram page to confirm the return of Home Town while also teasing a brand new project.

“Alright, y’all. I have really, really exciting news to tell y’all … So, we found out today that new episodes of Home Town are going to be airing after Christmas!” she said in the video. “And then we also have more really exciting news, which is we made another show on the side.”

The new show, titled Home Town: Inn This Together, follows Erin and Ben as they help their friends, Jim, Mallory, and Josh, who have renovated a 1930s Kress building into a hotel in Laurel, Mississippi.

Unfortunately, just a week after the announcement, a fire broke out at the hotel, with Erin telling her fans, “I don’t know what will happen next or if you’ll ever get to see this @hgtv show now.”

Elsewhere in the Parade interview, Erin and Ben shared their design tips for those who don’t want to spend too much money. Ben suggested a fresh coat of paint always does the trick, while Erin recommended “an incredible piece of art that really makes a statement.”

The couple also noted how they’re almost always on the same page when it comes to design and renovation choices. “We’re on the same team. We don’t care enough about those things to fight about it,” Erin stated.

However, one thing that does cause some debate is related to Ben’s height. At 6’6″, Ben said he and Erin sometimes disagree about “counter height” in the kitchen.

Erin joked that she often has to remind her husband that “people are not giants.”

Are you excited for the new season of Home Town? Let us know your thoughts below.

