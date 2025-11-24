Since the Season 6 premiere of Home Town in December 2021, fans have noticed the absence of Mike Husers on the HGTV show. Mike was known as “The Floor Guy” on Ben Napier and Erin Napier‘s restoration show and was featured on the series beginning in its first season in 2016.

So, what happened to Mike and will he return to Home Town? Scroll down for everything we know.

Why did Mike Husers leave Home Town?

In January 2022, Erin addressed Mike’s absence from Home Town in a post on X. “Guys, I know y’all miss Mike. We do too! He’s on a leave of absence caring for a family member with a long term illness. We’re in good hands though with our new hardwood restoration experts Terry and Mike (!) You’re gonna love them!” she wrote.

She did not share specifics about the family member or illness in question and has not given an update since.

What happened to Mike Husers?

Prior to having to care for his family member, Mike faced his own health issues. In 2020, Erin set up a GoFundMe page for the floor restoration expert and revealed that he had to have surgery to “fix a hip injury from years of crouching and sanding.”

“Walking and working are becoming increasingly difficult so let’s show Mike we love him and make his surgery cost and the 8 week recovery away from work (which will be harder for him to walk away from than the recovery itself) a little easier,” she wrote on the fundraiser page. “Thanks far and wide to his many fans!”

Shortly after creating the page, she shared an update on Instagram: “We met the goal, and Mike’s recovery will be much easier thanks to y’all!”

Will Mike Husers return to Home Town?

A full-time return to Home Town for Mike has not been confirmed or addressed. However, in November 2024, fans speculated that the Napiers were working with Mike again after a cryptic social media post.

“When y’all see who installed this oak flooring you’re gonna FREAK out (hint: it wasn’t [Ben], who used it to stretch ha),” Erin captioned an Instagram post of her husband.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of hope for Mike’s return. Some fans also thought they spotted him in an April 2025 episode of Home Town.

Mike is not active on social media. His last post on Instagram was in 2023, although his profile picture does include Erin and Ben.

How did Mike Husers get on Home Town?

Mike revealed to Hardwood Floors magazine in 2017 that he knew Ben and Erin “for a few years” before they started filming the show. He previously had “refinished some floors in a building they were restoring in downtown Laurel,” he explained.

“When they started filming the pilot episode of Home Town, Ben asked if I wanted to do the floor restoration,” Mike shared. “I agreed and was later asked to be part of the first season.”