‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Wild Time With Drew Carey: ‘The Best Day of My Life’

What To Know Amanda, a birthday-celebrating contestant wearing a turkey hat, won a 55-inch 4k TV and advanced to play for a New York City trip on The Price Is Right.

She won the trip to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by successfully playing the Range Game, reacting with an emotional celebration that included doing a split and sticking out her tongue.

During the Showcase Showdown, Amanda and another contestant each won extra cash by spinning $1.00 and .15, but Amanda ultimately lost the final spin and did not advance to the Showcase.

A The Price Is Right contestant had wild time on the show, doing a split and sticking out her tongue after winning a trip to New York. She was emotional from the moment she got onto the stage, and said it was the best day of her life.

On Wednesday, November 26, Amanda, who sported a turkey hat and a shirt that said it was her birthday, won the second item up for bid. She bid $1,342 on a 55-inch 4k smart television. The actual retail price was $2,000, and Amanda won since she was the highest bidder.

When she got to the stage, Amanda grabbed host Drew Carey‘s hand and cried, “I’m so happy!”

“I mean, you look happy!” the host replied.

Carey then told her that she would be playing Range Game for a chance to win a trip to New York City to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Amanda put her hand up to her mouth, yelled, and cried. The trip for four included a five-night stay at the Hotel Edison as well as a Thanksgiving Day brunch in Central Park.

For the Range Game, all Amanda had to do was press a button when she thought the amount of the trip was correct. She had $150 range to work with.

The price had to be within the red area, and she would win the trip. The range started at $17,000. She turned to the audience and said, “Tell me when,” as the red piece moved up in price.

“My dreams have already come true by meeting you,” Amanda said to Carey. “Truly. This is the best day of my life.”

She stopped between $17,460 and $17,610. The price was $17,483, so she won the trip. Amanda fell to the floor and screamed. She took off her hat, did a split, stuck out her tongue, and flung her hat around. Carey stood there and didn’t know what to do.

During the Showcase Showdown, Amanda and another contestant spun exactly $1.00 on the wheel. They both won an extra $1,000, but had to spin again since it was a tie.

They got another chance to spin, and both landed on .15, which gave them an extra $10,000 since they had to land on .15, 1.00, or .05.

The women spun one last time to determine who would make it to the Showcase. Amanda spun a .05 while Patrice spun a .25, so Patrice advanced to the Showcase.