Super Bowl LX: Coco Jones, Charlie Puth & Brandi Carlile to Perform on Pregame Show

What To Know Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, and Coco Jones will perform on the Super Bowl LX pregame show at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, with Puth singing the national anthem, Carlile performing “America the Beautiful,” and Jones delivering “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The pregame and halftime shows will feature sign language performances, including multilingual signing for the first time during Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

Bad Bunny’s selection as halftime headliner has sparked criticism from some conservative groups, but NFL officials and Roc Nation have defended the choice, emphasizing the show’s cultural significance and global appeal.

While multi-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show next year, fans will be treated to even more performances on the pregame show ahead of the NFL’s championship matchup.

On Sunday (November 30), the NFL announced that Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, and Coco Jones will join the pregame lineup on February 8, 2026, ahead of the much-anticipated NFL finals set for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

From venues around the San Francisco Bay Area, Puth will sing the national anthem, Carlile will deliver a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The pregame performances will air on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

“These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world,” Jon Barker, senior vp global event production for the NFL, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

All pregame and halftime shows will also include sign language performances in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality. Deaf performing artist Fred Beam will sign the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.”

For the first time, the halftime show will feature multilingual signing, with interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme leading in Puerto Rican Sign Language. Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican artist who predominantly sings and raps in Spanish.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is co-producing the show, added. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

Bad Bunny was confirmed as the halftime show headliner in September, which immediately sparked criticism from staunch MAGA supporters. Some threatened to boycott the show, while Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA promised to present an alternative halftime show on the same day.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended Bad Bunny’s selection during the league’s fall meeting, saying, “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value. It’s carefully thought through.”

Super Bowl LX, February 8, 2026, 6:30/5:30c, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo