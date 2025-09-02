NFL TV Schedule 2025: Complete Guide to Regular Season & Playoffs

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking for the NFL’s regular-season kickoff extravaganza as the Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles host the Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry matchup Thursday, September 4 on NBC.

After winning the Lombardi Trophy with an epic 40-22 beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs, most of the key players return for head coach Nick Sirianni’s Eagles. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (pictured), named Super Bowl MVP, proved he can win with his arm or his legs (or with the “Brotherly Shove,” which remains legal under NFL rules). Running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, and won Offensive Player of the Year honors.

On the other side of the field, the Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs. They have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to replace the fired Mike McCarthy. Quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy again after suffering a hamstring injury midway through last season, and he can still make explosive plays with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The defense took a big hit with team trading edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys are going to need all they’ve got and a little more to steal a win: The Eagles swept them by a combined score of 75-13 in two meetings last year.

2025 NFL SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Not All Games Are Televised In All Areas. Check Local Listings For Games Available In Your Area. Local Blackout Restrictions Apply. Schedule Subject To Change.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 4

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20pm (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 5

Kansas City vs. L.A. Chargers (São Paulo), 8pm (YouTube)

Sunday, Sept. 7

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Denver, 4:05pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Detroit at Green Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 8

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 11

Washington at Green Bay, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 14

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05pm (CBS)

Denver at Indianapolis, 4:05pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 4:25pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 15

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7pm (ESPN/ABC)

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 10pm (ESPN)



WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 18

Miami at Buffalo, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 21

Atlanta at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at New England, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Las Vegas at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:05pm (CBS)

Dallas at Chicago, 4:25pm (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 22

Detroit at Baltimore, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)



WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 25

Seattle at Arizona, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 28

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh (Dublin), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Washington at Atlanta, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at New England, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:25pm (CBS)

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 29

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 7:15pm (ESPN)

Cincinnati at Denver, 8:15pm (ABC)

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 2

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 5

Minnesota vs. Cleveland (Tottenham), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Houston at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Philadelphia, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05pm (CBS)

Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:25pm (FOX)

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (FOX)

New England at Buffalo, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 6

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

Byes: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Pittsburgh

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 9

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 12

Denver vs. N.Y. Jets (Tottenham), 9:30am (NFL Network)

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

New England at New Orleans, 4:25pm (CBS)

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 13

Buffalo at Atlanta, 7:15pm (ESPN)

Chicago at Washington, 8:15pm (ABC)

Byes: Houston, Minnesota

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 16

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 19

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville (Wembley), 9:30am (NFL Network)

New Orleans at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 4:05pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

Washington at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 20

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7pm (ESPN/ABC)

Houston at Seattle, 10pm (ESPN)

Byes: Baltimore, Buffalo

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 23

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 26

Miami at Atlanta, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at New England, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:05pm (FOX)

Dallas at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 4:25pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 27

Washington at Kansas City, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

Byes: Arizona, Detroit, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, Las Vegas, Seattle



WEEK 9

Thursday, Oct. 30

Baltimore at Miami, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 2

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at New England, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Buffalo, 4:25pm (CBS)

Seattle at Washington, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 3

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

Byes: Cleveland, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 6

Las Vegas at Denver, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Atlanta vs. Indianapolis (Berlin), 9:30am (NFL Network)

New Orleans at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

New England at Tampa Bay, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Detroit at Washington, 4:25pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 10

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

Byes: Cincinnati, Dallas, Kansas City, Tennessee



WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 13

N.Y. Jets at New England, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington vs. Miami (Madrid), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Carolina at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:25pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Detroit at Philadelphia, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Las Vegas, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

Byes: Indianapolis, New Orleans

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at Houston, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 23

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

New England at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Tennessee, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:05pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Atlanta at New Orleans, 4:25pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 24

Carolina at San Francisco, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

Byes: Denver, L.A. Chargers, Miami, Washington

WEEK 13

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:30pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20pm (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 30

L.A. Rams at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4:25pm (CBS)

Denver at Washington, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 1

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 4

Dallas at Detroit, 8:15pm (Prime Video)*

Sunday, Dec. 7

Seattle at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1pm (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4:25pm (FOX)

Houston at Kansas City, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 8

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)*

Byes: Carolina, New England, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 11

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:15pm (Prime Video)*

Sunday, Dec. 14

Cleveland at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Seattle, 4:25pm (CBS)

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 15

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)*

WEEK 16

Thursday, Dec. 18

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:15pm (Prime Video)*

Saturday, Dec. 20

Green Bay at Chicago, TBD (FOX)

Philadelphia at Washington, TBD (FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 21

New England at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:05pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:25pm (CBS)

Las Vegas at Houston, 4:25pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Miami, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

WEEK 17

Thursday, Dec. 25

Dallas at Washington, 1pm (Netflix)

Detroit at Minnesota, 4:30pm (Netflix)

Denver at Kansas City, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 27

TBD, 4:30pm (NFL Network)**

TBD, 8pm (Peacock)**

Seattle at Carolina

Arizona at Cincinnati

Baltimore at Green Bay

Houston at L.A. Chargers

N.Y. Giants at Las Vegas

Sunday, Dec. 28

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 4:25pm (FOX)

Chicago at San Francisco, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 29

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 4^

New Orleans at Atlanta

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo

Detroit at Chicago

Cleveland at Cincinnati

L.A. Chargers at Denver

Indianapolis at Houston

Tennessee at Jacksonville

Arizona at L.A. Rams

Kansas City at Las Vegas

Green Bay at Minnesota

Miami at New England

Dallas at N.Y. Giants

Washington at Philadelphia

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Seattle at San Francisco

Carolina at Tampa Bay

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs Jan. 10-12 (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC & Prime Video)

AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs Jan. 17-18 (CBS, FOX, NBC & ESPN/ABC)

AFC and NFC Championship Games Jan. 25 (CBS & FOX)

Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California Feb. 8 (NBC)

* Flexible Schedule Week. Select Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night games subject to change. ** In Week 17, two of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. ^ Week 18 dates, times and TV networks to be announced following Week 17.