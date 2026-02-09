What To Know In a now-deleted video, RHONY alum Jill Zarin slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

After Bad Bunny performed the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Jill Zarin took to social media to share her thoughts in a now-deleted video. The Real Housewives of New York alum expressed her disappointment about the performance, and the backlash quickly flooded in from fans and fellow Bravo stars alike.

“I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” Zarin began, as she also called out the rapper for “grabbing his g-area.” She continued, “I think it was totally inappropriate. You got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds. Is he so insecure?”

She then went back to her original sentiment, adding, “I don’t speak Spanish. I would’ve like to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I think it was a political statement. I’m not taking a side one way or the other, I just do. I think it was an ICE thing. I think the NFL sold out and it’s a very sad thing. Seventy-five years and, you know … shame. Shame.”

Zarin also went on to call out Lady Gaga, who joined Bad Bunny to perform during a surprise cameo. “And Lady Gaga got a facelift. I didn’t recognize her,” Zarin claimed. “I literally had to Google her face to figure out who it was. We all couldn’t agree who it was, so that was kind of fun in the middle of halftime. At least it gave me something to do because it was so hard to watch.”

Several Bravo stars weighed in, including The Valley‘s Janet Caperna, who commented, “Tell me you’re racist without telling me you’re racist…YIKES!!!” The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan wrote, “Seriously disgusted,” and Bozoma Saint John, a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, said, “‘I’m not taking a side,’ yet very clearly taking a side. Please. I, on the other hand, LOVED Benito Bowl … for its beauty, culture, history, and message.”

Bad Bunny honored his Puerto Rican roots in the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, while also calling for a united America. He ended the performance by holding up a football that said, “Together, we are America,” and during the set, a message flashed on big screens that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Zarin was a cast member on RHONY from 2008 to 2011. She was recently confirmed as a cast member on the new E! series The Golden Life alongside Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Sonja Morgan. The show will document the RHONY OGs in Palm Beach.