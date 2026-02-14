Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Republicans’ Response to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Republicans for their negative reaction to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bill Maher issued a blunt takedown of Republicans’ response to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On the Friday, February 13 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, weighed in on Bad Bunny’s record-breaking performance.

“A lot of conservative America is very butt-hurt these days. They’re still recovering from the halftime show,” Maher joked during the opening monologue.

Maher pointed out, of Republicans’ response to the Puerto Rican superstar, 31, “They hated it because it was in Spanish. But now they’re pretending to hate because it was smutty. And it was sexual, very overtly sexual, with dirty lyrics. Well, what do you expect? He’s not called Good Bunny.”

He continued: “[President Donald ]Trump said, ‘Nobody could understand a word the guy said.’ I never understood a word Mick Jagger said either, but I still enjoyed his show.”

Although Maher admitted that he couldn’t understand Bad Bunny’s all-Spanish halftime show, he said that didn’t stop him from enjoying it. “I looked at it like Olympic curling,” Maher said. “I had no idea what the f*** was happening. But I was like, ‘Everyone looks like they’re having fun. F*** it, I’m in.”

Shortly after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show ended on Sunday, February 8, Trump, 79, took to Truth Social with his review of the performance.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” the POTUS declared. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Trump added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

Official ratings for Bad Bunny’s performance showed it averaged 128.2 million viewers between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. ET, falling short of Kendrick Lamar‘s record-setting 133.5 million in 2025. Meanwhile, 5 million tuned in to Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” performer Kid Rock.

