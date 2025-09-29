2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Will Star Bad Bunny

It’s official, multi-time Grammy Award-winner Bad Bunny will be the halftime show performer during Super Bowl LX next year at Levi’s Stadium on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced the news during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers game on Sunday (September 28). Bad Bunny also shared the announcement on X and Instagram, with a video showing him sitting on a goalpost on a beach with a sunset in the background.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement, per NFL.com. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

The 31-year-old rapper also shared a post on X, writing, “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.” This was a reference to his decision to avoid touring in the U.S. for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour due to President Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdowns.

estuve pensando en estos días, y luego de hablarlo con mi equipo, creo que haré una sola fecha en Estados Unidos. — Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) September 29, 2025

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate – I’ve performed there many times,” he explained to i-D earlier this month. “All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US.”

He continued, “But there was the issue of… ICE could be outside [my concerts]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

In a statement, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, who helps select the Super Bowl halftime performers, praised Bad Bunny, saying that what he has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny is one of the most-streamed artists in the world, second only to Taylor Swift. He has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys, and in 2022, his album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first all-Spanish language album to reach number one in the U.S.

In addition to his music, Bad Bunny has appeared on-screen in films such as Happy Gilmore 2, Bullet Train, and Caught Stealing. He has also wrestled in several matches for WWE.