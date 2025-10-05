Bad Bunny delivered a bilingual monologue as he hosted Saturday Night Live last night, October 4, telling off the haters — on Fox News and elsewhere — who protest his gig headlining next year’s Super Bowl LX halftime show.

“I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” the three-time Grammy winner said, “Especialmente todos los latinos y las latinas en el mundo entero y aquí en los Estados Unidos, todos las personas que han trabajado para abrir puertas. Más que un logro mío es un logro de todos demostrando que nuestra huella y nuestra aportación en este país nadie nunca la podrá sacar ni borrar.”

For those of us who haven’t gotten that far on Duolingo, that translates to, “Especially all Latinos and Latinas around the world and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors. More than just my achievement, it’s everyone’s achievement, proving that no one can ever erase or take away our mark and our contribution to this country.”

And to cap it off, he said, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Earlier in his monologue, the King of Latin Trap raved about the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency he performed in his native Puerto Rico this summer, noting that a few celebrities showed up, including Jon Hamm. Cut to: Footage of the Mad Men star dancing in the audience of one of Bad Bunny’s shows.

“Actually, that wasn’t Jon Hamm. That was Juan Jamón,” Bad Bunny quipped, as SNL’s cameras found Hamm in the live audience, wearing the same outfit, mimicking his own dance moves.

In case you missed it, Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation announced a week ago that Bad Bunny would take the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown,” the man of the hour said in a statement at the time. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC