TNT Airs ‘The Pitt,’ Paul Anka’s Musical Journey, Poignant ‘Empty Rooms,’ Holiday ‘Merchants of Joy’

Warrick Page / Max

The Pitt

9/8c

Great news for those who don’t stream: The best new series of 2025, winner of five Emmys (including for drama series, lead actor Noah Wyle, supporting actress Katherine LaNasa, and guest actor Shawn Hatosy), will be shown in its entirety, three episodes a week, uncut and unedited. The Pitt, which premiered earlier this year on HBO Max, revitalizes the classic medical drama with an immersive, unsparing real-time format reminiscent of 24, with each episode capturing an hour in a grueling 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center. Wyle, who came of age as a young doctor in ER, now runs the ER as Dr. Robby Robinavich, juggling multiple crises while battling his own personal traumas. The wonderful LaNasa makes the most of her role as nurturing charge nurse Dana Evans, leading a terrific ensemble including Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Deardon, Isa Briones, Supriya Ganesh, Gerran Howell (as a hapless fourth-year medical student), and Shabana Azeez. They’re all memorable. (See the full review.)

HBO

Paul Anka: His Way

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

He wrote, and often sang, the songs that defined multiple generations, and Paul Anka, at 84, is still here to tell about it. He’s the subject of director John Maggio’s (Mr. Saturday Night) admiring documentary profile, which traces the singer-songwriter’s trajectory from teen idol to hitmaker for icons including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Aretha Franklin. (His many credits include the classic theme for Johnny Carson‘s Tonight Show.) Still touring 140 days a year, Anka remains a musical force to be reckoned with.

Netflix

All the Empty Rooms

Documentary Premiere

As previewed recently on 60 Minutes, a wrenching short documentary follows CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman, who usually specializes in feel-good pieces, with photographer Lou Bopp as they preserve on film the bedrooms once occupied by children who were killed in school shootings. Hartman’s goal: to shake people from their complacency and to remind them that while the world tends to move on quickly from these grieving families, the painful memories linger in these shrines frozen in time, revealing the personalities, hopes, and dreams of so many lives cut way too short.

Prime Video

The Merchants of Joy

Documentary Premiere

“To me, a Christmas tree is a symbol of happiness,” says one of the subjects of director Celia Aniskovich’s illuminating documentary about the Christmas tree trade in New York City, which is dominated by five families. These trees also symbolize a high-stakes business where, as another seller notes, “You have to make all your money in five weeks,” and Santa help them if the weather turns rainy and ugly.

Craig Blankenhorn/AMC

Mad Men

Streaming Premiere

Matthew Weiner‘s dazzling period drama set in the world of Madison Avenue ad execs in the 1960s is available for streaming for the first time in 4K for premium subscribers. Mad Men won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy for the first four of its seven seasons, launching Jon Hamm into top-tier stardom as the charismatic yet troubled creative director Don Draper, whose selling of the American dream cloaks a more troubled and false reality.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: