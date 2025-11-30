Wes Ramsey Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ — Who Is He Playing?

What To Know Wes Ramsey made a surprise cameo in a new Days of Our Lives promo, sparking speculation about his return to the show after last playing Owen Kent in 2009.

It is unclear whether Ramsey is reprising his role as Owen, but the current storyline involving Stephanie’s disappearance mirrors his previous character’s involvement in her kidnapping.

Ramsey is a soap opera veteran with credits on Guiding Light and General Hospital, and is currently in a relationship with General Hospital star Laura Wright.

Days of Our Lives fans got a surprise on Tuesday, November 25, when a new promo video teased the return of Wes Ramsey, the actor who played Owen Kent for 19 episodes in 2009.

As reported by Soap Opera Digest, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the blink-and-you-miss-it cameo from Ramsey toward the end of the promo. In a quick flash of a scene, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) apprehended a hooded figure. “Where is my daughter?” Steve yelled as the hooded man’s face was very briefly shown.

Although the man’s face was only on screen for a split second, it didn’t take long for longtime Days fans to figure out it was Ramsey. The soap opera veteran last appeared on Days in 2009, playing Owen Kent, who was involved in a storyline involving the kidnapping of Steve’s daughter, Stephanie (Abigail Klein), played by Shelley Hennig at the time.

It’s unclear whether Ramsey is returning as the same character; in fact, the Days team has yet to confirm whether Ramsey is rejoining the cast at all. A spokesperson told Soap Opera Digest, “The fans will have to wait and see!”

However, given his previous involvement with Steve and Stephanie, it would make sense for Ramsey to reprise the role of Owen. Days is currently in the middle of a storyline involving the disappearance of Stephanie, echoing her previous kidnapping 16 years ago.

Owen previously worked as a gardener for the Kiriakis family and was dragged into the war between the Kiriakises and the DiMeras, per Soap Opera Digest. He was ordered to kidnap Stephanie, which he did, keeping her captive in his father’s morgue and growing obsessed with her in the process.

Stephanie was eventually freed, and Owen was arrested. However, while being transferred to prison, Owen escaped. He hasn’t been seen again until his surprise appearance in the recent promo teaser.

Before his role on Days, Ramsey rose to fame playing Sam Spencer on the soap opera Guiding Light. His other credits include Charmed, Heroes, CSI: Miami, The Event, and The Playboy Club. In 2017, he joined another soap opera, General Hospital, where he portrayed Peter August until 2022.

Ramsey is in a relationship with General Hospital star Laura Wright, whom he first met when both were starring on Guiding Light. They didn’t start dating, however, until they reconnected in 2017 when Ramsey joined General Hospital.