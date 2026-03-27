Ryan Gosling Accepts ‘Days of Our Lives’ Invitation From Deidre Hall

What To Know Ryan Gosling accepted Deidre Hall’s invitation to visit the Days of Our Lives set after praising her and soap actors for their hard work.

Gosling credited Hall’s iconic 1995 “possession” storyline as a major acting inspiration.

Hall and her castmates were thrilled by the praise, and Gosling expressed excitement to thank Hall in person.

Project Hail Mary star Ryan Gosling has accepted Deidre Hall‘s invitation to visit the Days of Our Lives set after praising her and her fellow soap stars for their tireless work.

Gosling spoke highly of Hall during a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, specifically highlighting her acting in a 1995 storyline in which she was possessed by the devil. Hall responded to the praise on Thursday (March 26) and invited Gosling and Horowitz to stop by the Days set.

Hall, who has played Marlena Evans on Days since 1976, said she and her castmates listened to the podcast while in the dressing room and “we’re just thrilled to be acknowledged and to be so well spoken of because we work really hard, as you acknowledged.”

“We think it would be nice if you wanted to come over and see what we do in our neck of the woods,” the soap veteran continued. “So this is an open invitation to visit the Days of Our Lives set. Nobody will be possessed. And if they are, I’ll keep an eye on you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz)

Gosling has since responded to Hall’s offer, saying in his own Instagram video, “Deidre Hall?! Are you kidding me? Yes! This is a very enthusiastic yes to a very cordial invitation to visit you on set.”

He added, “I will be there to thank you in person for being my OG acting inspiration. It wasn’t Marlon Brando in On The Waterfront, it wasn’t De Niro in Taxi Driver, it was you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Hail Mary (@projecthailmary)

The Notebook actor again thanked Hall for her offer, saying, “Any time, anywhere, you tell me, and I’ll be there.” He also thanked Horowitz for helping make this happen, describing him as a “magical guy.”

“I’m not worried about the possession,” Gosling joked at the end of the video. “I’ll say a Hail Mary before I get there. I’ll be fine. And I’ll see you on set!”

The invitation came after Gosling revealed that Days was one of his favorite shows growing up. During the discussion, he told Horowitz that soap actors “do not get the love they deserve.”

“The amount they have to memorize the night before, like, 10 pages of dialogue,” he stated. “They get one take, and it’s impossible scenarios, like when Marlena, Deidre Hall… gets possessed. This is right around when X Files was a big deal, right? Suddenly, everything got supernatural. She was possessed by the devil. So Deidre Hall has to suddenly, after playing just a normal person, then she’s [not].”

“Let’s just say, it was an incredible acting class,” he added. “What’s amazing is I remember that, thinking, ‘God, Deidre Hall is a great actress because she’s having to act possessed right now. That just seems like a lot to ask of her.”