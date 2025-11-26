9 Characters the ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast Want to Return to Salem

Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson on 'Days of Our Lives'; Lindsay Arnold, Raven Bowens on 'Days of Our LIves'; Louise Sorel with Suzanne Rogers
Days of Our Lives turned 60 years old on November 8. That’s six decades of characters, families, and supercouples.

When the show began, there was one core family, the Hortons, led by patriarch Tom Horton (Macdonald Carey) and his wife, Alice (Frances Reid).

As the years progressed, and the show grew from a daily 30-minute series to 60 minutes in length, more families and characters were brought into the fold. Viewers were introduced to the Andersons, the Grants, Neil Curtis (Joseph Gallison), Chris Kositchek (Josh Taylor, who now plays Roman Brady), the Chandlers, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakis clan, the Johnsons, Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell), the Alamain family, and many more!

Characters and families leave Salem, but as veteran viewers can attest, they come back, too! Gloria Loring (Liz) returned to DAYS a year ago after a 38-year absence. Likewise, Miranda Wilson reprised Megan Hathaway, Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) presumed-dead daughter, and did the Lazarus bit 37 years after her last appearance. Even if an actor has died in real life and isn’t recast, his or her character can still drive the story (speaking of Stefano)!

TV Insider asked Days of Our Lives cast members at the show’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on November 8 who they’d like to see return to Salem. Read on for a variety of responses that are sure to evoke some pleasant memories!

Louise Sorel with Suzanne Rogers and John-Paul Lavoisier
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Vivian Alamain

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie Horton): “Vivian would be one. Louise Sorel plays a wonderful heavy. I miss my friend Mary Frann [who played Amanda].”

John-Paul Lavoisier (Philip Kiriakis): “Vivian. If I ever see Vivian/Louise on the call sheet, I get so excited! I would work with Louise every day if I could. I’d be fine if that were the case.”

Lindsay Arnold, Raven Bowens on 'Days of Our LIves'
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Allie Horton

Raven Bowens: “Allie Horton, of course! I loved working with [Lindsay Arnold, ex-Allie]. How would Allie feel about Johnny [Carson Boatman] and Chanel having a child now?”

Paul Telfer on 'Days of Our Lives'
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Titus Kiriakis

Paul Telfer: “I’m not sure it’d be a ‘return,’ but I’d like to see Victor’s brother Titus – the man Xander thought was his father – but he’s never been on.”

Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson on 'Days of Our Lives'
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Eric Brady

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis): “My boy, Greg Vaughan [ex-Eric]. I would love for Greg to come back and be able to do what he does. He’s one of my closest friends. He’s a big brother to me, and I’d love for him to come back and do what he does.”

James Reynolds, Joe Mascolo on 'Days of Our Lives' in 2012
Paul Skipper / jpistudios.com

Joseph Mascolo

James Reynolds (Abe Carver): “Great question. I’m sure a lot of people would say Stefano, but the writers have done a great job in keeping the spirit of Stefano alive. There are a lot of people I’d like to see come back. There are a lot of actors and people on the crew I’d love to see come back.”

Zach Tinker and Greg Rikaart on 'Days of Our Lives'
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Sonny Kiriakis

Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark): “Sonny [Zach Tinker]. I think the journey that Chad and Leo have taken could have been a similar journey with Leo and Sonny. There could be a romantic future.”

Emily O'Brien and Peter Porte on 'Days of Our Lives'
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Dimitri Von Leuschner

Emily O’Brien (Gwen Rizczech): “Dimitri, of course. Peter Porte, always. Greg [Rikaart], Peter, and I have this unusual onscreen dynamic, and it works so well.”

Dan Feuerriegel and Maggie Carney on 'Days of Our Lives'
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

Rita Lesley

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ DiMera): “I love Rita [Lesley, who is played by Maggie Carney]. Rita’s always terrific. I love working with Maggie. She pops in every now and then, and it’s always a pleasure when she does.”

