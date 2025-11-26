9 Characters the ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast Want to Return to Salem

Days of Our Lives turned 60 years old on November 8. That’s six decades of characters, families, and supercouples.

When the show began, there was one core family, the Hortons, led by patriarch Tom Horton (Macdonald Carey) and his wife, Alice (Frances Reid).

As the years progressed, and the show grew from a daily 30-minute series to 60 minutes in length, more families and characters were brought into the fold. Viewers were introduced to the Andersons, the Grants, Neil Curtis (Joseph Gallison), Chris Kositchek (Josh Taylor, who now plays Roman Brady), the Chandlers, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakis clan, the Johnsons, Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell), the Alamain family, and many more!

Characters and families leave Salem, but as veteran viewers can attest, they come back, too! Gloria Loring (Liz) returned to DAYS a year ago after a 38-year absence. Likewise, Miranda Wilson reprised Megan Hathaway, Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) presumed-dead daughter, and did the Lazarus bit 37 years after her last appearance. Even if an actor has died in real life and isn’t recast, his or her character can still drive the story (speaking of Stefano)!

TV Insider asked Days of Our Lives cast members at the show’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on November 8 who they’d like to see return to Salem. Read on for a variety of responses that are sure to evoke some pleasant memories!

