MS NOW: Katy Tur Details Exact Ways She Thinks Trump Is in Decline

What To Know Katy Tur, who has covered Trump since 2015, observes that he appears slower, less coherent, and shows signs of fatigue.

Despite these signs, Tur notes that Trump remains active and engaged, traveling and participating in public events.

The White House and Trump have pushed back against these claims, citing recent health exams and accusing Tur of bias.

MS NOW host Katy Tur has been covering President Donald Trump since 2015 and has noticed a change in his health and behavior in recent years, noting he is “different than he was” in his first term.

Appearing on The Daily Beast Podcast on Wednesday (November 26), Tur spoke about a recent New York Times article about Trump, which suggested the President was showing “signs of fatigue” and “the realities of aging” in his recent public appearances.

“He is different than he was,” Tur said, per Daily Beast. “He doesn’t have the same amount of energy. He’s not as coherent as he used to be. He’s always been not entirely coherent, but it’s different now. He’s slower. His speech is slower. You can see him falling asleep sometimes, or appearing to fall asleep in the Oval Office.”

Earlier this month, Trump appeared to be asleep in his chair during an Oval Office press conference. He’s also been criticized for his rambling, often nonsensical speeches, including his most recent Thanksgiving turkey pardoning.

“I mean, he’s what? He’s 79 years old. He’s about to be 80,” Tur continued. “Anybody at that age is going to start slowing down… So what happens with Donald Trump? Is this just the beginning of a precipitous slope down in terms of his health?”

Despite these signs of decline, Tur noted that Trump is still active and hasn’t reached the stage former President Joe Biden did in his last few months in office.

“[Trump] might be slowing down for him and slowing down because he’s getting up there in age, but he is still very much mobile,” she Katy Tur Reports host stated. “He’s doing overseas travel, he’s coming back. He’s handing out Halloween candy. Sometimes these trips are one day. I mean, he is very much still engaged.”

Comparing Trump to Biden, Tur shared, “I went to the Christmas party during the Biden years, and he came out at like, eight o’clock, and he gave a speech to the assembled room of journalists, and you could not understand a word he was saying… It’s different.”

White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston shared a statement with The Daily Beast, saying, “President Trump is the most accessible, energetic, and transparent President in modern American history. On the other hand, Katy Tur has long suffered from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Tur is a Democrat activist, not a reporter and should not be taken seriously whatsoever.”

Trump, who has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and underwent an MRI scan earlier this year, ranted about the Times report on Wednesday.

“There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!” he wrote on Truth Social.