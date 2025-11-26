Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump’s ‘Punishable By Death’ Comments

  • Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for his recent comments suggesting that six Democratic lawmakers should face execution.
  • Kimmel highlighted the absurdity of Trump’s remarks, especially targeting decorated veterans like Senator Mark Kelly.
  • The host also mocked news that Paramount is developing Rush Hour 4 at Trump’s request, noting the involvement of controversial director Brett Ratner.

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump on Tuesday’s (November 25) Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the President defended comments he made last week suggesting that six Democratic members of Congress should be executed.

As Kimmel noted in Tuesday’s monologue, last week six lawmakers, all of whom served in the military or the intelligence community, released a video urging members of the military to “refuse illegal orders.” In response, Trump accused the six individuals of “seditious behavior, punishable by death.”

“[This] was so outrageous, even his buddy Brian Kilmeade did everything he could to get Trump to walk it back,” Kimmel said before airing a clip of the President on Kilmeade’s radio show on Friday (November 21).

“In the old days, if you said a thing like that, that was punishable by death,” Trump told Kilmeade.

“Yeah, but you’re not saying, you’re not threatening them,” the Fox News host replied. “A lot of people were interpreting this as a threat and there’s security…”

Trump claimed he wasn’t “threatening them,” but added, “I think they’re in serious trouble, I would say they’re in serious trouble. I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death.”

“What old days are these?” Kimmel asked. “The Salem Witch Trials? We did not put Congress people to death in the old days!”

Kimmel highlighted one of the individuals Trump is going after, Democrats Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), whom the Pentagon has threatened to court-martial over the video. Kelly also appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s show.

“Mark Kelly was a captain in the Navy; he flew 39 combat missions over Iraq and Kuwait. He’s a former astronaut,” Kimmel stated before quipping, “I mean, if Trump starts going after our astronauts, who’s next? Lauren Sánchez [Bezos], Katy Perry? Where does it end?!”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s monologue, Kimmel touched on the news that Paramount is working on Rush Hour 4 at Trump’s request. “He likes the Rush Hour movies because that’s the last time he got Eric [Trump] to be quiet for 90 minutes,” the comedian joked.

The sequel will see the return of controversial director Brett Ratner, who, as Kimmel pointed out, “hasn’t made a movie in ten years because of allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment and worse.”

“Now, Brett Ratner met the Trumps when Melania hired him to direct her documentary. One thing about Melania, she has really good instincts about men,” Kimmel said.

He concluded with a message for those who say “Trump wastes a lot of time on nothing,” saying, “Wrong, we’re getting a Rush Hour 4. And next up, The Cosby Show.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

