Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Trump’s ‘Mysterious Bruising’ & Likens Him to Dracula

Jimmy Kimmel joked that Donald Trump is like “Dracula” and will “never die” after rumors spread on social media over the weekend that the President had died.

Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! after his summer vacation on Tuesday night (September 2) and wasted no time diving into those rumors of Trump’s passing. Social media went wild this past weekend with speculation that the President had died after he hadn’t appeared in public for a few days. The rumors, of course, were false.

“There was a rumor making the rounds this weekend that Trump was dead because he hadn’t been in front of a camera for a few days,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. “That’s how much he’s in front of a camera. When we don’t see him there, we assume he must be dead.”

The late-night host suggested these rumors stemmed from the “mysterious bruising” on Trump’s hand, “which they tried to cover up with make-up.” He then showed images of the bruising and another photo of Trump’s hand, obviously covered with makeup.

“This cover-up is even sloppier than the Epstein one,” Kimmel quipped. “How could anyone let him go out like this? He had to have done that himself, right? ‘Looks great, sir. No one will notice a thing.'”

He continued, “The White House claims the reason for these bruises, and his big fat elephant ankles, is he suffers from a condition known as chronic venous insufficiency.”

“Which in layman’s terms means he’s got a very small venous,” the comedian joked. “He’s got an insufficient venous.”

Trump downplayed the health concerns during a press conference on Tuesday morning, saying he was in “great health” and “never felt better.”

“Despite the fact that he looks like a pumpkin that got left in a hatchback on a hundred-degree day, he is definitely not dead,” Kimmel added, before noting that Vice President JD Vance was the only one smiling when the rumors of Trump’s death were brought up during the presser.

“Good old JD,” Kimmel said. “He hears the words ‘Trump dead,’ he lights up like a Christmas tree.”

As for his own thoughts on the rumors, Kimmel stated, “Here’s the thing: Donald Trump will never die. Forget it. He’s like Dracula: he’s going to keep sucking the life out of us forever.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s show, the host announced that he’ll be taking Jimmy Kimmel Live! to the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House in New York for five nights of tapings, running from September 29 through October 3.

And the first guest confirmed for those Brooklyn shows? None other than fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert, who is preparing for the last few months of The Late Show after it was canceled by CBS in July.