Fired Saturday Night Live star Shane Gillis recently made a bold claim about President Donald Trump‘s mental health.

On the Thursday, November 20 episode of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, Gillis, 37, and co-host, comedian Matt McCusker, 39, speculated about the POTUS, 79. When McCusker asked if Gillis thought Trump was “getting dementia,” he laughed and replied, “I mean, I don’t know. He just seems a little slower than usual.”

McCusker pointed out that there is “speculation that T-Dog might be rocking Biden brains,” in reference to former President Joe Biden, 83.

“He’s definitely not at Biden brains yet,” Gillis speculated. “But he’s circling the drain.”

Additionally, Gillis brought up Trump telling journalist Catherine Lucey from Bloomberg News, “Quiet, piggy!” after she asked a question about the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Air Force One on November 14.

“‘Quiet, piggy’ was f***ing crazy,” Gillis declared. “It’s pretty wild. I just can’t think of how embarrassed that lady must have been. …That must have been so funny. Think of if you were next to her and you hated her.”

In 2019, SNL fired Gillis after his past racist and homophobic remarks resurfaced. The axing came before he actually appeared on the show in Season 45, after he was announced as one of three new cast members, including Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. The stand-up comedian went on to host SNL twice — in February 2024 during Season 49 and in March 2025 during Season 50.

Gillis isn’t the only one to speak out against Trump’s “piggy” remark. Jimmy Kimmel turned the insult around on the POTUS during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Trump called the late-night host a “bum.” Additionally, Anderson Cooper was utterly baffled by the comment, and The View hosts put Trump on blast for his “piggy” remark, too.

Meanwhile, Bill Maher issued a blunt response to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt‘s defense of the POTUS’ insult.