The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert doesn’t buy that President Donald Trump‘s recent MRI scan was simply part of a routine health check-up, noting, “It’s usually something you only get when the doctors think something’s wrong with you.”

On Tuesday’s (October 28) show, the late-night host touched on Trump’s October 10 visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent an MRI scan. “I got an MRI. It was perfect,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Monday (October 27). “I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect.”

The news that Trump had an MRI sparked speculation about his health; however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured people that the scan was merely part of the President’s routine check-up.

“Quick reminder… People don’t just get an MRI,” Colbert responded in his opening monologue. “It’s usually something you only get when the doctors think something’s wrong with you. Scans are typically ordered for disease detection and monitoring, or to detect bone or joint abnormalities.”

Colbert pointed to how the White House has declined to say why exactly doctors ordered the scan, stating, “That’s not comforting. What were they looking for?”

Trump has previously faced questions regarding his health and took what he called a “very hard” test back in April that screened for any signs of cognitive decline. The President boasted about his results to reporters on Monday while daring “low-IQ” Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett to take the test.

“As a reminder, the cognitive test Trump took is not designed as a measure of intelligence or IQ,” Colbert retorted. “And not knowing the difference between those two things is one of the reasons they make you take a cognitive test.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s monologue, Colbert touched on Trump’s visit to Japan, during which he attended an official ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

“There’s Trump with the prime minister,” the comedian said as he watched footage of the ceremony. “He stops to salute the American flag. Then she goes, ‘Hey, look at our flag.’ And he goes, ‘Nah, not really my type. Bye.’ And off he shambles into the distance.”

Colbert compared the meeting to “taking grandpa to the mall,” quipping, “Where’d he go? Where’d he go? Oh no. No. Oh my god. He’s at Victoria’s Secret. Pop Pop. No. Pop Pop. Don’t salute the thongs. I hope that’s saluting.”

