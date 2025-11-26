Seth Meyers Roasts Trump’s ‘Weird’ Turkey Pardoning Speech

Martin Holmes
Seth Meyers
What To Know

  • Seth Meyers mocked Donald Trump’s bizarre and rambling Thanksgiving turkey pardoning speech, highlighting odd comments about previous pardons, political rivals, and turkey diets.
  • Meyers joked about the turkeys’ reactions and noted that one turkey was missing during the ceremony.
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers is the only late-night show airing new episodes throughout Thanksgiving week, continuing its tradition of featuring Meyers’ family on the holiday episode.

Seth Meyers roasted Donald Trump on Tuesday’s (November 26) episode of Late Night after the President delivered a nonsensical speech during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony.

“No matter who the President is, this is a weird tradition. But, as weird as it is, Trump can always make it weirder,” Meyers said at the top of Tuesday’s monologue, referring to the long-running White House tradition.

He then aired a montage of Trump’s address, in which the President claimed last year’s turkey pardons were invalid, started talking about “gang members” and “murders,” referred to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker as a “big, fat slob,” and referenced Hunter Biden’s pardon.

“I think those turkeys were standing there being like, ‘Just f****** kill us. Put us out of our misery,'” Meyers responded. “Also, don’t say the word ‘hunter’ near some turkeys, you’re gonna freak them out. They don’t follow politics. They don’t know what you’re talking about. They’re gonna think this whole thing is a trap.”

That wasn’t all, though, as Meyers pointed out, the speech “did get weirder.” He then played a clip of Trump talking about how the turkeys were on a MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) diet and had been fattened up on a diet of grass and beef smoothies.

“It def sounds like you still plan on eating them,” Meyers quipped. “‘We’ve fattened them up for this pardon. And then, of course, the next step, we will baste them for justice.””

The late-night host went on to say that the turkeys themselves must have been “getting suspicious” because one of them did a runner. “Trump was supposed to pardon two turkeys, but when the time came, there was only one present,” Meyers explained.

“You couldn’t keep track of two f****** turkeys?!” the comedian said. “Sounds like you either ate him for lunch or he got the f*** out of there when you started talking about fattening him up.”

Late Night with Seth Meyers is the only broadcast late-night show airing new episodes all this Thanksgiving week. Fellow NBC late-night program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon aired a rerun on Monday (November 24), while ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! is off from Wednesday, and CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is in reruns all week.

As is tradition, Meyers will once again welcome his family as guests for Thursday’s (November 27) Thanksgiving episode. Since he began hosting the show in 2014, Meyers has interviewed his parents, Hilary and Larry, and his brother, Josh, every Thanksgiving.

You can watch Meyers’ full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

Late Night With Seth Meyers, 12:35a/11:35c, NBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers key art
NBC

Talk Show

2014–

TV14

Talk

Comedy

Political News Satire & Talk

