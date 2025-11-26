Savannah Chrisley Teases Running for Public Office – Fans React

What To Know Savannah Chrisley has expressed openness to running for public office once she sells her companies.

She believes her public platform gives her a unique voice and influence, and she wants to approach politics ‘the right way.’

Chrisley’s comments about potential political ambitions have sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has said “never say never” when it comes to running for public office, revealing she wants to “challenge” people and do things “the right way.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum touched on her political aspirations on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, where she spoke with her father, Todd Chrisley. Early in the conversation, Todd said he receives a lot of messages asking whether Savannah is going to run for a public office.

“I appreciate and love comments like that that come from people,” Savannah replied. “And you know what I say, ‘never say never.’ Who knows what’s going to happen?”

She added that the time wasn’t right just now because she wanted to “do it the right way,” and that running for public office “means divesting from everything.” Right now, the MAGA-supporting reality star is focused on building her companies, including her self-care brand Good Girl RX.

Savannah also claimed “a lot of people in the [Trump] administration” have told her that “with the following and voice” she has, she could be “just as effective on the outside and not have to give up [her] life.”

“I have a voice 95 per cent of the politicians don’t have,” she added. “So I can use my voice, I can go on a Fox, a NewsNation, whatever it may be, and use my voice that way.”

However, while the timing might not be right at this moment, Savannah said if she gets her companies to a point where she can sell them, “Why wouldn’t I run for public office?”

“If I do it, I want to do it the right way,” she continued. “I’m not looking to be another Nancy Pelosi. I want to be known for all the good things I’ve done and not cheating the system. If I’m going to be a politician, I’m going to challenge people… and you have to be a voice for the people who are looking at you to be a voice for them. And we need more women.”

Last July, Savannah appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she gave a speech about parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, who at the time were serving federal prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. President Donald Trump issued full pardons for the Chrisleys back in May.

After Savannah’s latest comments about her political aspirations, fans flooded social media with reactions.

“At this point I feel that both my cat and dog can run for office,” wrote one Facebook commenter.

“Sure, let her have a reality check,” said another.

“Trump makes anybody think they can run,” another added.

Another wrote, “Sure, why not. It’s amateur hour now so one more can’t hurt.”

“I would say her reality star past gives her a huge boost. We live in Idiocracy and voters are big on this type of thing. Go get em!” said one commenter.

“That family is good at lying, she’ll do great,” wrote another.

“She has proven she can get things done,” said another, offering a more positive response to the news.

“I will vote for her,” said another.

“Why not!? Another clown in this crazy circus!” added one commenter.