Todd Chrisley Slams Daughter Savannah for Airing Family’s Dirty Laundry

Todd Chrisley has admitted he was “not in favor” of his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, airing her problems with her grandfather, Harvey Hughes, on the family’s new reality show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

On the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0. podcast, Todd told his wife, Julie Chrisley, that he wasn’t a fan of Savannah airing the family’s dirty laundry on TV and would have preferred her to deal with the issue privately with her grandfather.

“Well, I look at it from the perspective of, and you know, when I say this, you’re going to know that, because I’ve already said it, I feel like some situation less is more, right?” Todd said, per Us Weekly. “And you know that I was not in favor once I found out that this had been aired on, and [Savannah] had said some of the things she’d said.”

Todd was referencing Savannah’s issues with her grandfather, whom she claims always favored her brother, Chase Chrisley, over her during her childhood.

“If you want to call him out for, you know, not being there for you and not being the grandfather that he should have been then that should have been done off air, but it wasn’t my choice,” Todd explained. “I don’t get to make it. I don’t get to feel hurt. I don’t know how she feels, I know how she says that she feels… that everything was done for Chase, nothing was done for her, right?”

Todd said he understands where Savannah is coming from and even agreed with her that her grandfather has always favored Chase. “It really has been that way her whole life, right?” he said to Julie. “So I think that that’s accumulated from childhood, because, let’s just face it, your dad is not noted for building women up. Your dad is from a whole other different generation.”

In the season premiere of Lifetime’s The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Savannah was seen mouthing “I hate him,” when Hughes was overheard complaining about the way she handled her parents being released from prison.

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just a little over two years behind bars before President Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025. Since their release, the former Chrisley Knows Best stars were quickly snapped up by Lifetime for a new reality series.

As for Julie, she confessed that it’s “sad” that her father and her daughter don’t get along. “As you said throughout this last podcast and this one, everybody processes their pain differently,” she told Todd. “I hope that they can come to common ground, and I hope that they can find a place, because that is her grandfather, that is his granddaughter. So I’m very conflicted about it, so I have truly been in prayer over it.”

She added, “I feel like there’s some validity in it, because, and I think my dad was up front, he said, ‘You know, I have. I have failed you.'”