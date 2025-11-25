Is Jimmy Fallon New on Thanksgiving? ‘The Tonight Show’ Schedule Details

Holidays tend to disrupt the TV schedule a bit in general, and that’s particularly true with late-night programming. So, fans may be wondering head of Thanksgiving: Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the slate of impacted shows?

Host Jimmy Fallon will air every weeknight, but not every episode will be new. Perhaps surprisingly, though, Thanksgiving will feature an all-new episode of The Tonight Show. The late-night series will feature all-new episodes every day throughout the rest of this week except on Friday, November 28, on which NBC will air a repeat. (Monday, November 24, also featured a repeat episode.)

On Thanksgiving night, fans can look forward to guests like music superstar Ed Sheeran and the director of his Netflix special, One Shot With Ed Sheeran, Philip Barantini. Additionally, Stranger Things fan-favorite actor Joe Keery is set to appear, as well as musical guest Brad Paisley.

In the days leading up to the holiday episode, fans can see Tim Allen, Lili Reinhart, and comedian Dusty Slay featured alongside Fallon on Tuesday, November 25, while on Wednesday, November 26, the guest lineup includes Denis Leary, Zoey Deutch, and musical guest AVTT/PTTN.

Joe Keery attends the "Stranger Things 5" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025

Kate Green / Getty Images

As for Friday, the episode from last Tuesday (November 18) will rebroadcast for viewers. It featured appearances from Ariana Grande, Josh Hutcherson, and musical performer Snocaps. Despite the brief break in new episodes, viewers can anticipate an all-new episode beginning the following week on Monday, December 1.

The lineup for that December 1 installment includes Euphoria star Sydney SweeneyTask standout Tom Pelphrey, and musical guest Alex G.

Let us know if you plan to tune into the Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, or if you’re looking forward to seeing any of the guests mentioned above, on the late-night favorite in the comments below. And expect more new episodes from the show in the weeks ahead as December arrives.

