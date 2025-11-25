When Does ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Return With New Episodes on HBO?

What To Know Bill Maher is taking a two-month break from HBO’s Real Time, with the show set to return for its 24th season in late January.

During the Season 23 finale, Maher discussed the divisive impact of politics on families as he delivered a Thanksgiving message.

While on hiatus from Real Time, Maher will continue his Club Random podcast but says he has retired from stand-up comedy.

Bill Maher is taking a two-month break from HBO after wrapping the 23rd season of Real Time on Friday (November 21), during which he shared his Thanksgiving message to America.

In his address on Friday’s show, Maher focused on families fighting over politics at Thanksgiving. “Politics has broken up more families than letting your wife see your phone,” he quipped before touching on reports of people on the Left refusing to have dinner with their MAGA relatives.

“Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics; they make them rethink you,” Maher stated, later adding, “Most people don’t decide their politics — they inherit them.”

Friday’s episode also featured interviews with author Mel Robbins, rapper and activist Killer Mike, and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile.

Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics; they make them rethink you. pic.twitter.com/i6Y5qfUyOe — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 22, 2025

So, when does Real Time return? The show will reportedly be back on Friday, January 23, 2026, for Season 24.

This marks the second season of Maher’s two-season extension he signed with HBO on March 24. There is no word yet on whether the show will be renewed beyond 2026.

“Two more years in the dream job of a lifetime, on the network so many dream of being on — I think that’s what we call a no-brainer,” Maher said in a statement at the time of the renewal.

Real Time is one of HBO’s second longest-running series, having debuted in 2003. Season 23 premiered on January 17, 2025, and ran for 35 episodes, concluding last Friday. HBO hasn’t yet confirmed how many episodes will feature in the upcoming 24th season, but 35 is the typical count.

While Maher will be taking a break from Real Time until late January, he will continue to host new episodes of his Club Random podcast. His recent podcast guests have included Lara Trump, Patton Oswalt, Cheryl Hines, Michael Rapaport, Charlie Sheen, and Billy Bush.

Fans won’t be seeing Maher return to the stage during his time off, though, as the comedian recently announced he’s retired from stand-up comedy due to the “political atmosphere” in the United States. “I could get shot by the left or the right,” he said on his podcast earlier this month.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24, Premieres, Friday, January 23, 2026, HBO