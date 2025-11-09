What To Know Four of the Top 9 artists hit the stage in Oklahoma City in Episode 4 of The Road.

The audience rated all of the performances, leaving Blake Shelton and Keith Urban to choose one person to eliminate from the bottom two.

One contestant was under the weather and had to push through pain for his performance.

The Road continued with performances in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in the Sunday, November 9, episode. With just nine artists left in the competition, the group was split in half to open for Keith Urban on two different nights.

The first group featured four artists, each of whom sang an original song and cover song for Urban’s Oklahoma audience. After the crowd rated the performances, Urban and Blake Shelton decided who from the bottom two would be eliminated.

Scroll down for a recap of the performances and to find out who went home.

Cassidy Daniels

Cassidy Daniels was first to hit the stage, and she had the tough job of following Gretchen Wilson, who sang before the show started. After finishing at the top of the pack in Weeks 1 and 2, the pressure was on Cassidy to continue to deliver.

Her cover song was “I Think I’m in Love With You” by Chris Stapleton. Urban noted that it was a good song choice, but said it was “too low” for Cassidy’s range. She admittedly struggles with her lower register.

“I’m sure if you asked her, ‘Why did you do it that low?’ she’d probably be like, ‘So I can go really high at the end.’ Like, you sacrificed 90% of the song to get one 10% moment? She could’ve come out and just killed that thing,” Urban said.

For her original song, Cassidy performed a tune called “Southern Rock,” which Shelton said he “loved” and gushed that he “love[s] her voice.”

Jenny Tolman

Jenny Tolman was in the bottom two in her group last week, so she had a lot to prove with her Oklahoma City performance.

She performed Lainey Wilson‘s “Grease” to show off her fun and sassy side. “Jenny is growing a lot,” Wilson said. “From the first time I saw her rehearse to today, it almost seems like a different artist that I’m looking at. She seemed a lot more confident in the cover. But in a group this small, she really needs to win over the audience with this original if she wants to stay out of the bottom.”

Jenny’s original song, “Home to Roost,” was about her grandfather, who had many wives and girlfriends over the course of his life. Wilson gushed over how “clever” of a writer Jenny is and said she “loves her original song.”

Urban added, “She’s great at talking to the audience, but you really gotta learn how to work a mic. When you’re trying to get a story across to people, they gotta hear every word, especially on an original. I’m a little worried for her tonight.”

Forrest McCurren

Forrest McCurren was in the bottom for Weeks 1 and 2, which put the pressure on him to deliver this time. He sang “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” by Bob Dylan for his cover, although it went against the advice he got to sing something that Urban’s crowd would go crazy over.

Shelton worried that he “lost” the audience a little with the performance. Forrest’s original was called “Little Rock,” and the performance made Urban note that he “just has so much charisma.” Both Urban and Shelton gushed over how they “love” Forrest, and Urban said he liked the original song better than the cover.

“There are better vocalists in the competition, but I don’t know if there’s anybody that can just suck you in like he can,” Shelton said.

Cody Hibbard

Cody Hibbard was the final artist to perform. It was a tough night for him, as he was in a lot of pain while battling a kidney stone. Since he was previously addicted to pills, he doesn’t take medicine prescribed by a doctor, so he only had ibuprofen to help deal with the pain.

One thing Cody had going for him, though, was that it was a hometown show. He performed Lee Ann Womack’s “A Little Past Little Rock,” then sang an original song called “Had It Been a Boy.” He wrote the emotional track after his daughter was born, which was what made him quit pills.

“I liked his original,” Urban noted. “When he finally got to the hook, it was like, oh god,” Shelton said. “He wrote the hell out of that song.”

Who was eliminated on The Road Episode 4?

This week, Cassidy was once again the winner of the night based on audience ratings. Jenny and Forrest found themselves in the bottom two again, as well.

“Jenny, your performance tonight didn’t seem like you were missing anything,” Wilson said. “You looked comfortable tonight. Of Forrest, Urban added, “There’s a spirit and a vibe about you when you’re singing, something to do with your delivery, your swag. It’s really appealing.”

However, Urban and Shelton had to eliminate someone, and Forrest was the person sent home. “You’ve been in the bottom, unfortunately, three times,” Urban explained. “I don’t know if we can carry you through anymore. I think you’ve done an amazing job, and I’m glad America’s gotten to see you and meet you.”

