What To Know Episode 2 of The Road featured six of the remaining 11 artists opening for Keith Urban in Dallas, Texas.

They each performed a cover song and an original song.

After the audience rated the performances, Urban and Blake Shelton decided which of the bottom two singers would be eliminated.

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Episode 2 of The Road.]

The competition continued on the Sunday, October 26, episode of The Road. With 11 artists left, the singers took the stage in Dallas, Texas, for the first night of back-to-back performances with Keith Urban.

Night one featured six of the rising stars hitting the stage. This week, they each got to sing one original song and one cover song, and the audience once again got to rate the performances on a scale of 1 to 10. At the end of the episode, Urban and Blake Shelton revealed the bottom two artists and then decided which of them would be sent home.

Scroll down for a recap of the performances and to find out who was eliminated at the end of the night.

Britnee Kellogg

First to hit the stage for Night 2 was Britnee Kellogg. She sang Miranda Lambert‘s “Tin Man” for her cover. “She sounds really good on this,” Urban noted. “This was a good choice.”

In between her songs, Britnee introduced the audience to her “holler and swaller” tradition, which involves taking a shot on stage. “I love this,” Shelton gushed. “Who else does a holler and a swaller?” Urban also called it “awesome.”

Britnee’s original song, “Back of My Mind,” was described as a letter to her ex-husband’s new lover, “telling her I feel kind of sorry for her that she has to put up with him.” She made the song choice because it shows off her songwriting and storytelling skills.”

“She got a big reaction and she did so good on her cover. I think she’s going to be OK,” Shelton confirmed.

Adam Sanders

After landing in the Top 3 for his Night 1 performance, Adam Sanders knew the pressure was on for him to perform again. His cover song choice was “You Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” by Cole Swindell, which he cowrote.

“Oh, this guy’s good,” Shelton noted, while Urban added, “He knows how to work a crowd.” Adam then sang his original song “Cat in a Hat,” which Urban called “cool.”

“I think he really set the pace for the night with that set,” Shelton said. “He did a cover, but it was an original.” Urban predicted that Sanders would be in the Top 3 again this week.

Cody Hibbard

Cody Hibbard, who was also in last week’s Top 3, performed a cover of “Letters From Home” by John Michael Montgomery. Shelton noted how the audience “loves” him, and Urban said, “What’s not to love?!”

Cody said his original song, “Dying Breed,” about his hard work ethic, is his “biggest song to date.” The audience was into it, with Shelton pointing out, “Even though it’s an original, it feels like an anthem. They instantly fell into it, singing along. I just wonder how much confidence he has in his singing.”

Urban added, “He likes singing low. I wish he’d take the key up. I never understand why people sing sharp all the time. It’s too low. Go up a little.”

Jenny Tolman

Jenny Tolman admitted that she was struggling a bit on the road because it was the first time she’d ever been away from her husband and child. After her performance of “Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks, she dealt with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction on stage when her blazer popped open to reveal her sequined bra underneath.

Jeny joked about the moment with the crowd and moved on to perform her original song, “Till My Tank Is Empty,” which she wrote for her husband. “The original thing is tricky,” Shelton said. “If you had her record, you might love that song, but coming out here like this, you almost need something to get the people to go … what?”

Tour manager Gretchen Wilson admitted that she didn’t think Jenny “connected with the audience” as much as she did in Week 1, and Jenny herself admitted that the wardrobe malfunction threw her off a bit. “I don’t think I engaged as well as I normally do,” she shared.

Olivia Harms

Olivia Harms performed a cover of “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” and then her original song, “Hey There Cowboy.”

“I don’t know … this crowd is tough,” Shelton shared. “I really thought Willie Nelson would’ve gone over better than it did.” Urban pointed out that the acts that went before Olivia were tough to follow, and Shelton noted, “Sometimes it’s just not your night, too.”

Channing Wilson

The last performance of the night was from Channing Wilson, who got Urban’s crowd going with his cover of “Honky Tonk Heroes,” and then his original, “Drink That Strong.”

Urban said, “It’s pretty cool when your original kills your cover,” and Shelton said that he “loves” the original song Channing performed.

The audience loved it, too, because he was the top-rated artist of the six that performed on Night 1 in Dallas.

Who was eliminated on The Road Episode 2?

Jenny and Olivia were in the bottom two from the audience votes. It was a tough position to be in, as they’d formed a close friendship on the show.

“I felt really good overall,” Jenny told Urban and Shelton. “I tried to get them as worked up as I could before going into a ballad. I saw couples swaying in each other’s arms, so I felt positive about that.”

Olivia said, “I really tried to push myself and make sure I moved and did some things that are outside a country-western singer’s normal deal.”

Ultimately, the decision of who went home came down to Urban and Shelton, and this time, it was Olivia who was eliminated. “For tonight, as far as connecting with the audience, Jenny, I think you had the edge on that,” Urban explained. “So we’re going to carry you through.”

Next week, the remaining five singers will take the stage in Dallas and another cut will be made.

The Road, Season 1, Sundays, 9:30/8:30c, CBS