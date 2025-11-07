Cassidy Daniels has had quite a start on The Road. The show features aspiring artists opening for Keith Urban, with the audience members rating the performances on a scale from 1 to 10. In Week 1, Cassidy was in the Top 3 from the crowd’s votes.

The 11 remaining artists were then split into two groups for Week 2, and Cassidy once again found herself on top. In her group of five, she got the highest rating from the audience in Dallas.

This week, the Top 10 will be heading to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for their next round of performances. Will Cassidy shine again? That remains to be seen, but scroll down to learn more about the rising star.

Who is Cassidy Daniels?

Cassidy is a country singer-songwriter who’s described on her website as “a little bit Stevie Nicks, a little bit Robert Plant and a whole lot of her very own brand of hippy-dippy redneck.”

She began playing music as a teenager in Florida, then started doing shows across the country. Her mix of country and rock vibes led her to work with Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Michael Allman, and she eventually caught the attention of Grammy-winning songwriter Liz Rose, with whom she signed a publishing deal.

Cassidy released her first EP in 2020 and continues to write and record her own original music, while also writing songs for others. She has toured with many well-known artists, including Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, and more.

Where is Cassidy Daniels from?

Cassidy was born in Asheville, North Carolina, but grew up as an Army brat since her dad served in the Special Forces. She moved around a lot throughout her childhood.

In her Instagram bio, Cassidy describes herself as a “California-born, Kentucky-raised, Florida woman.” While she spent the beginning of her music career on the Florida music scene, she now lives in Nashville.

Is Cassidy Daniels in a relationship?

No, Cassidy does not appear to be in a relationship. In February 2025, she posted on Instagram that she was “single” on Valentine’s Day, and has not posted about a significant other in the months since.

What is Cassidy Daniels’ real name?

While she goes by Cassidy Daniels on stage, her real name is actually Cassidy Diana Wetherell.

The Road, Season 1, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS