What To Know In an exclusive preview for The Road‘s upcoming episode, Forrest McCurren shows off his witty personality.

His humorous introduction and original song “Get Lucky Tonight” receive enthusiastic reactions from the audience, as well as Keith Urban and Blake Shelton.

Forrest also opens up about how hard it is for him to be away from his wife while touring.

The upcoming November 2 episode of The Road will feature the five artists who didn’t perform last week taking the stage to open for Keith Urban in Dallas, Texas. One of those is Forrest McCurren.

“Forrest is really going to have to rely on his wittiness and his personality to win the audience over,” tour manager Gretchen Wilson says in TV Insiders exclusive preview of the episode. “It’s going to be on him to show what he can do in his way.”

Forrest proves he has no trouble doing just that when he gets on stage and begins talking to the crowd. The audience, as well as Urban and Blake Shelton, are left in fits of laughter throughout Forrest’s introduction.

“I come from one of America’s most beautiful small towns, Jefferson City, Missouri,” he begins. “I grew up on the East side of town, where parents didn’t believe in air conditioning or television. My dad would say, ‘If you’re hot, go outside. If you’re hot and outside, take your clothes off.’ It led to a very serious conversation between my mom and me before I went to kindergarten. She said, ‘Forrest, no matter how hot you get at school, you gotta keep your clothes on.'”

He then goes on to introduce his original song, which is called “Get Lucky Tonight.” As he explains, “My wife is two states away, so my only chance of getting lucky tonight is getting votes from y’all.”

All jokes aside, though, Forrest adds in a confessional, “I love playing music and being on the road, but the hardest part is being away from my wife.”

The show’s October 26 episode had six acts performing an original song and cover song for Urban’s Dallas crowd. At the end of the night, Olivia Harms was eliminated. Forrest and four others will also hit the stage this week, and after one is sent home at the end of the night, there will be 10 total artists who get back on the road to the next city.

The Road, Episode 3, Sunday, November 2, 9:30/8:30c, CBS