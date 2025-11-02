What To Know Episode 3 of The Road featured five artists hitting the stage as Keith Urban’s openers in Dallas, Teaxs.

They each sang one original song and one cover song, with the audience rating their performances.

Urban and Blake Shelton eliminated one contestant from the bottom two at the end of the episode.

After six artists took the stage in Dallas, Texas, on last week’s episode of The Road, it was time for the remaining five to have their turn on the Sunday, November 2, installment of the show. They all opened for Keith Urban with one original song and one cover song.

The audience rated the performances, leaving Urban and Blake Shelton tasked with making another elimination from the bottom two. Scroll down for a recap of the night and to find out who went home.

Jon Wood

Jon Wood performed “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith for his cover, which Urban said was a “smart choice.” Meanwhile, Shelton noted, “I love when he gets into his Ronnie Dunn sound.”

His original song, “Go Out Like That,” was dedicated to his late grandfather who died from COVID-19. Urban said he picked the right cover song, but Shelton was worried that his vocal on the original wasn’t strong enough.

“I couldn’t tell if he was just emotional or if that wasn’t the right key,” he admitted. “I didn’t feel like he had a grip on it.” Urban agreed that it “felt like an unstable pitch through nerves.” Gretchen Wilson also noticed Jon’s nerves and pointed out that he doesn’t “seem to have the confidence that some of the others do.”

Cassidy Daniels

After she landed in Week 1’s Top 3, Cassidy Daniels knew she had a lot to prove in order to stay on top. Her cover song choice was “Angel From Montgomery,” since her dad had a dream that she performed that song on the show.

“At least in country, I can’t think of anyone to compare her to,” Shelton said, with Urban adding, in agreement, “Not with that thick, creamy tone like that.”

Cassidy’s original was a song called “Heart Shaped Necklace,” which she wrote after an ex gave her a heart shaped necklace on their third Valentine’s Day together and she realized he didn’t know her at all.

“I love her. I swear, there is nobody like her,” Shelton raved. “She writes melodies that she knows she can dig into vocally.” Urban said that Cassidy is the “one to watch right now.”

Forrest McCurren

On the opposite side of that spectrum was Forrest McCurren, who was in the bottom three during Week 1. Since he’s used to performing original songs, Forrest struggled a bit while rehearsing his cover of Jim Croce’s “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”

He proved he knew how to work the audience from the very beginning of his set, but Urban noted, “He’s pretty good. As a singer, he has a limited voice. He’s a storyteller, he’s not a singer.”

Wilson said that Forrest would really have to “rely on his wittiness and personality” to win people over, and he did just that. Before performing “Get Lucky Tonight,” he threw out some jokes that had the crowd, as well as Urban and Shelton, cracking up.

“I’d be shocked if he’s in the bottom tonight,” Shelton said, with Urban adding, “Yeah, he’s just so likable.”

Briana Adams

Briana Adams was admittedly a bit out of her league in front of Urban’s crowd, as she’s used to performing acoustically to smaller audiences. Urban and Shelton were a bit perplexed by her decision to sing “Goodbye Time” by Conway Twitty for her cover.

“I’m always fascinated by how people choose a cover,” Urban admitted. “Some people choose them, like, ‘Oh, this is the kind of music I’m going to play,’ but for me, I’d be like, ‘This is how I can get the audience on my side, so then I can do my own song.”

After Briana sang her original song, “Honky Tonk Romance,” the guys were a bit underwhelmed. “The audience knows if you’re not giving it your all,” Urban pointed out. “It’s the approach of, ‘I do this in other bars and they seem to like it…'”

Shelton agreed. “Maybe that’s what it was,” he said. “‘I do this a lot and I sound good on it,’ or whatever, but it’s not always about that, you know?” On the other hand, Wilson thought Briana was “great.”

Billie Jo Jones

Billie Jo Jones was the final performer of the night, but she was still feeling a bit under the weather. It was an emotional night for her, too, as her grandparents, who raised her, were in the audience.

After performing her cover, “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” by Reba McEntire, Billie Jo introduced her grandparents to the crowd and explained that they raised her because her mom is a drug addict who she’s only seen twice in her life. She dedicated her original song, “She Did,” to the duo who stepped up when her own mother didn’t.

“I like the emotion of the second one,” Urban said. Shelton admitted, “I think her original song went over better than her cover. I just think she struggled a bit to get to some of those notes.”

Urban also noticed the hoarseness, but said, “She knows how to lift those choruses up. I think it’s really good.” Billie Jo got emotional after getting off stage and said it was “one of [her] worst vocal performances,” but she got some love from her grandparents, who met her backstage after the set.

Who was eliminated on The Road Episode 3?

After the show, Shelton and Urban told the singers that Cassidy once again got the highest rating from the audience. “You just continue to blow people away with your connection to the audience,” he assured her.

Jon and Forrest were the bottom two. “I think you both had really good moments,” Urban told them. “As far as getting that crowd going, it was hard for you, Jon, because you were the first out of the gate, but I think you held your own. Forrest, I think you’re such a good storyteller. Your original tonight, particularly, with the opening lyrics … any crowd is going to be in.”

In the end, Urban said he felt like Forrest “had the edge” in Dallas, so Jon was eliminated. He kept his head held high, telling Urban and Shelton, “I don’t feel like I necessarily lost at all. I had a good time out here.”

Now, just nine artists are left, and their next stop on the road is Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Road, Season 1, Sundays, Check Local Listings, CBS