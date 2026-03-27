‘Memory of a Killer’ Sneak Peek: Angelo Confronts Dutch About His Lies (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
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What To Know

  • Angelo and Dutch’s friendship faces a breaking point in the penultimate episode of Memory of a Killer due to ongoing trust issues.
  • TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, March 30, episode.

Will Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) and Dutch’s (Michael Imperioli) friendship ever be the same? There have been trust issues between the two on Memory of a Killer all season — after all, Angelo hasn’t even told Dutch about his family — and it comes to a head in the penultimate episode. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, March 30, episode.

Angelo finds Dutch icing his face after encountering Stefanie Gilchrist (Julie Claire), the one who ordered the hit on Dr. Parks. “She said I couldn’t control you, that you were poking around where you shouldn’t be,” Dutch explains. So, where is she? Tied up in the back.

Dutch admits that he lied to Angelo about not knowing who Gilchrist was before. “I’m sorry, Angelo, I vetted her as much as I could. She had the right references, she had the right money. She wanted Parks dead, that’s all I knew,” he says. Angelo repeats that last part. “That’s all I needed to know. That’s how this works,” Dutch reminds him.

That’s when Angelo starts getting angry, but Dutch insists that if he’d told him who Gilchrist was, he would’ve went after her and she would’ve killed him. “You lied to me,” Angelo says. However, as Dutch sees it, everything he’s done that’s to protect his friend, “all of it, it was because I was trying to keep you alive. That’s what I do. That’s what I’ve always done.”

'Memory of a Killer' Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date, More Details
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Watch the full sneak peek above to watch Angelo get even angrier and more about Gilchrist and the Ferryman (whom Episode 8 revealed to be Gina Torres‘ FBI Agent Grant). “How am I ever going to trust you again?” Angelo asks Dutch. Uh-oh!

When we spoke with Patrick Dempsey about Episode 7, he told us, “I think there is mistrust between [Angelo and Dutch]. Each one has their own suspicion. You can feel the tension between the two because each one is finding out a little bit about the other. So, they’re always walking on eggshells together, and that tension continues to build through the season.”

Memory of a Killer, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox

Memory of a Killer key art
Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey

Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli

Richard Harmon

Richard Harmon

Odeya Rush

Odeya Rush

Daniel David Stewart

Daniel David Stewart

Peter Gadiot

Peter Gadiot

Full Cast & Crew

FOX

Hulu

Series

2026–

TV14

Crime drama

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Memory of a Killer

Michael Imperioli

Patrick Dempsey




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