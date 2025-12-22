What To Know Adam Sanders won Season 1 of The Road.

He opened up to TV Insider about the new music he’s recorded and when he plans to release an album.

Sanders will also be spending time preparing for his upcoming Stagecoach performance.

Adam Sanders was named the winner of The Road during the Sunday, December 21, finale. The country artist has been making music for years and has written hits for artists including Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, and Luke Bryan, but now he’s ready to get his own career off the ground.

“I’m in the process of hopefully getting ready to record some more new music,” Sanders told TV Insider. “I’ve recorded seven songs over the last year and I’d like to go in and record seven more.”

Sanders won $250,000, a record deal, and a slot on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Music Festival in April 2026, which he’ll also spend the next few months preparing for. “Really, for me, it’s just trying to build on this opportunity and try to get out and play as many shows as I can and also work on new music. I want to try to just continue to fan the flame that this [show] has started for all of us.”

Although Sanders has been hitting the studio, he doesn’t “really have any plans” for a full album release. “My hope is that I can have a full album out sometime in the first quarter of next year,” he said, but added that he’s just taking things as they come right now.

“I took my hands off the wheel of my career about a year ago,” Sanders explained. “I’m just taking this as it comes. I’m very fortunate to have been part of this journey and make it to the finale. Whatever happens next, I can’t tell you. I’m not steering the wheel anymore, I’m just going where fate takes me, and the good lord is steering the ship. So who knows what happens next for me.”

Sanders beat runner-up Channing Wilson and third place’s Cassidy Daniels to win the show. The winner was chosen after the trio opened for Keith Urban at The Ryman Auditorium. The audience rated the performances, and Sanders received the highest rating of the night.