Fall 2025’s New Shows: Which Will Be Renewed & Canceled? Our Predictions

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Boston Blue, 9-1-1 Nashville, Celebrity Weakest Link
CBS/ABC/FOX

Fall 2025 brought some new shows to network television, and while some have crushed it in the ratings, others haven’t done so hot. With the new television season in full swing, it’s time to look ahead to what the future holds for these new broadcast shows.

It’s no secret that ratings can make or break a TV show, so we’re breaking down how the new fall 2025 shows are doing so far and making our predictions about which series’ stand a shot at getting renewed, and which may be canceled. Of course, it’s not all about the ratings, as some shows have niche followings and social media buzz that can also keep them going.

From spinoffs such as 9-1-1: Nashville, Boston Blue, and Sheriff Country, to new comedies including Stumble and DMV, as well as game shows (99 to Beat and Celebrity Weakest Link), and even a new singing competition (The Road), there’s a lot to unpack.

Scroll down for a look at how these new shows are doing and our predictions for whether they’ll be renewed or canceled.

Celebrity Weakest Link
Greg Gayne/FOX

Celebrity Weakest Link

Premiered: Monday, September 15

Prediction: It looks like it might be one and done for Celebrity Weakest Link at Fox.

The series was revived on NBC in 2020 and aired for three seasons, but the ratings have taken a dip since moving to Fox.

Average (nine episodes): 0.17 rating, 1.414 million viewers

Contestants in the
Jay Maidment/FOX

99 to Beat

Premiered: Sunday, September 21

Prediction: This quirky game show has some hope of returning.

The ratings started out strong with 3.117 million viewers and a .76 rating in the 18-49 demo, but it had the advantage of a lead-in from Sunday Night Football. When the show moved to Wednesdays, it dipped to 1.762 million viewers with a .24 rating. However, the ratings have since been consistent throughout the rest of the season so far.

Average (nine episodes): 0.29 rating, 1.861 million viewers

MICHAEL PROVOST, CHRIS O'DONNELL
Disney/Jake Giles Netter

9-1-1: Nashville

Premiered: Thursday, October 9

Prediction: ABC will probably give 9-1-1: Nashville at least one more shot with a Season 2.

Although the ratings have dipped every week (the premiere had 3.752 million viewers and a .29 rating, while the midseason finale only raked in 2.702 million viewers and a .20 rating), the 9-1-1 fandom is strong, and there’s still a chance the spinoff could return.

Average (six episodes): 0.25 rating, 3.168 million viewers

Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter, Taylor Dunbar as Peaches, Busy Philipps as Vicky
Danielle Mathias/NBC

Stumble

Premiered: Friday, November 7

Prediction: It’s not looking good for Stumble.

It’s a little early to tell, but compared to other NBC comedies, it’s not performing great. The show started out with 2.016 million viewers and a .18 rating, but dipped down to 1.764 million viewers in Episode 3 (although it remained consistent in the key demo). NBC tends to give new sitcoms a chance with renewals, but considering how well some of the network’s other comedies have been doing, Stumble may fall a bit flat.

Average (three episodes): .18 rating, 1.872 million viewers

Jimmy Fallon
David Holloway/NBC

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon

Premiered: Tuesday, September 30

Prediction: The people love Jimmy Fallon, but this concept just isn’t working, and likely won’t see a second season.

Viewership declined throughout the season, starting with 2.042 million and a .22 rating, and consistently lowering each week until the final episode, which brought in 1.459 million viewers and a .15 rating.

Average (eight episodes): .17 rating, 1.668 million viewers

Harriet Dyer as Colette, Molly Kearney as Barbara, Tony Cavalero as Vic, and Tim Meadows as Gregg
CBS

DMV

Premiered: Monday, October 13

Prediction: We’ll probably get a Season 2 of DMV.

While the ratings have dropped a significant amount from the initial 3.930 million viewers and .30 rating, CBS showed early confidence in the comedy by expanding its Season 1 episode order. Viewership has been consistent in the high 2-million range for Episodes 3 to 7, and the future looks promising.

Average (seven episodes): .24 rating, 3.116 million viewers

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox and Matt Lauria as Boone
Christos Kalohoridis/CBS

Sheriff Country

Premiered: Friday, October 17

Prediction: No need for us to make a prediction, as the show has already been renewed!

It’s certainly not a surprise, as Sheriff Country has been outperforming Fire Country and has increased its ratings every week. The show premiered with 4.383 million viewers and a .22 rating, which increased to 5.078 million viewers and a .28 rating in Episode 6.

Average (six episodes): .25 rating, 4.686 million viewers

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver
Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

Boston Blue

Premiered: Friday, October 17

Prediction: Boston Blue has already been given a Season 2 renewal.

Although viewership dropped a bit throughout the season, there’s no denying the power of the Blue Bloods-verse on CBS. The most recent episode of Boston Blue still raked in a pretty impressive 3.988 million viewers with a .15 rating.

Average (six episodes): .18 rating, 4.104 million viewers

Keith Urban and Blake Shelton
CBS

The Road

Premiered: Sunday, October 19

Prediction: The Road will likely get a Season 2 pickup.

The show saw some consistent growth in ratings over its first three episodes, and although viewership has declined a bit since then, the series is CBS’s only show of its kind. It may not be bringing in the ratings of The Voice or American Idol over at NBC and ABC, but with Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan behind it, chances for a renewal are likely.

Average (six episodes): .20 rating, 3.025 million viewers

9-1-1: Nashville

99 to Beat

Boston Blue

Celebrity Weakest Link

DMV

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon

Sheriff Country

Stumble

The Road (2025)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Runner Sprints to $64,000 Win — See Ryan Seacrest’s Reaction
Lyndsay Lamb
2
What Happened to HGTV’s Lyndsay Lamb? Her Illness & More, Explained
David Bromstad via Instagram, August 17, 2020; David Bromstad on HGTV's 'My Lottery Dream Home,' 2023.
3
HGTV Fans Notice Difference in David Bromstad’s On & Off-Screen Appearance
Sophie Segreti in 'Survivor 49' Episode 11
4
‘Survivor 49’s Sophie Segreti Reacts to Unanimous Blindside
Maurice DuBuois
5
Maurice DuBuois Leaving ‘CBS Evening News’: When Is His Last Show?