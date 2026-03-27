‘Tracker’ Sneak Peek: Will a Desperate Father Cause Problems for Colter? (VIDEO)

What To Know In the upcoming Tracker episode, Colter Shaw investigates the disappearance of a young boy.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek featuring guest stars Jon Beavers and Elyse Levesque.

Something tells us the Sunday, March 29, episode’s search is not going to be an easy one for rewardist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) — and not just because of who’s missing.

In “The Field Trip,” CBS teases, “When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father’s desperation to find his son.” TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Colter taking on the case and meeting with the parents (Jon Beavers and Elyse Levesque), and we can see why the father might become a complication.

“Listen, I know this is impossible for you to think about right now. Every little detail helps. Can you think of anything like, personality-wise, any changes in Alex’s behavior recently?” Colter asks.

But neither parent has noticed anything unusual, with his father pointing out, “He’s 8.”

Colter then shifts the focus to the parents; after all, it is possible that this could have something to do with them, and that’s why their son was taken. “How about anyone new in his life, your lives?” he asks.

But neither can think of anyone or why someone would take their son. That’s when James makes it clear to Colter, “Look, If there’s anything you can do, just do it. I mean, the police are trying to handle us obviously, but I’m not gonna stop looking for my kid.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

Looking ahead as Tracker Season 3 continues, they’ll also be getting back to the matter of Colter’s family; he has yet to talk to his mom after learning of her involvement in his father’s death. “There’ll be a nice payoff there,” Hartley told us while discussing the midseason premiere in February. “And I think that’s a storyline that has been, I think, wonderful and hopefully played out to perfection and the payoff will come and that way the audience can — because when I watch these shows, I’m a fan as well, and when I watch a show and there’s a really good payoff, I go, ‘Oh, that was worth it. Great, thanks.’ And it leaves you feeling fulfilled and satisfied. So that’s our goal with that.”

Tracker, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS