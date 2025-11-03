‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Spookily Close Car Win on Halloween Episode

The Price Is Right contestant Gaby Alameda won a car during the 2025 Halloween episode, but was frightfully close to not winning. She had two other options for prizes to win.

Alameda, who works in marketing, bid $2,300 on a photobooth, a light-up dance floor, and an 11-inch iPad with 128 GB of storage. Even though she wasn’t the highest bidder, Alameda won because the next highest bidder went over the price of $2,889.

She went on to pick Any Number for a 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT. The way the game works is The Price Is Right contestant has to try and guess the price of the car using the digits zero to nine. However, the numbers could fall within the piggy bank or the second prize. If the contestant fills in all of the slots in one prize, they win that one.

The second prize was a pair of speakers with wifi light bars. The first number for the car was shown, which was a two, so that was crossed off the board.

Alameda picked eight for the first number, which was the first one for the speakers. She then chose seven, which turned out to be the second number of the car. Five was the third number, and it was the first digit of the piggy bank.

Four was the next number and the third in the car price. Alameda picked six, and it was the second number of the speakers. Two and nine were the next two numbers. Two was the last number in the piggy bank, and nine was the last number of the car.

At this point, there was only one slot left in each prize. Whichever number Alameda picked next was the prize she would win.

She picked a three, which was the fourth number in the car, which means she won it. Alameda went to hug model Amber Lancaster before she got into the car.

Alameda went on to win the Showcase Showdown after she spun $1.00 and got an extra $1,000. She advanced to the Showcase. Alameda got to spin again and landed on the five, so she won an additional $10,000.

For the Showcase, Alameda bid $32,500 on a trip to New Orleans, where she could go on a ghost-hunting tour, a trip to Scotland to check out the spooky castles, as well as a trip to Singapore, and tickets to Halloween Horror Nights.

The actual price was $38,304, which gave her a difference of $5,840. Her opponent was $12,000 over, so Alameda won the Showcase.