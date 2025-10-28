‘The Price Is Right’: Nurse Unlocks Car & Much More in Wild Master Key Win

What To Know Albert De Guzman, a nurse and actor from Texas, won all three major prizes—including a brand new SUV—on Friday’s The Price Is Right.

De Guzman correctly guessed the prices of two small items, earning two key choices, one of which unlocked travel bags, a trip to Philadelphia, and the SUV.

He celebrated his win on social media, expressing gratitude for fulfilling his dream of appearing on the iconic game show.

A Price is Right contestant found the key to happiness on Friday’s (October 24) episode when he walked away with not one, not two, but three massive prizes, including a brand new car.

The contestant in question was Albert De Guzman, a nurse and actor born and raised in the Philippines and currently residing in Wylie, Texas, who won his way off Contestant’s Row and made it up to the stage for a chance to leave with some big money prizes.

Host Drew Carey revealed De Guzman would be playing Master Key, a game in which the contestant is shown two small prizes, each with a three-digit number displayed. The contestant must guess the correct price of each item by deciding whether to remove the first digit or the last digit. Each correct answer earns a choice of one of five keys.

The keys correspond to three locks, which contain prizes. For De Guzman, he had a chance to leave with Travel Bags, a trip to Philadelphia, and a brand-new SUV, if he selected the correct keys. Even better, if he happened to pick the Master Key, he could end up with all three prizes.

That is exactly what happened as De Guzman correctly guessed the prices of a hot plate and a pair of bookends, allowing him to select two keys. Luck was on his side, as one of those picks turned out to be the Master Key, unlocking all three prizes.

After opening the Travel Bags, Carey suggested De Guzman try the SUV lock next, and, sure enough, the key fit. “Nice job, go get it,” Carey said as De Guzman ran across the stage to hug his new vehicle. The host then checked the final lock himself, revealing De Guzman also won the trip to Philly.

De Guzman, who had a small part in the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, took to Facebook after his PIR episode aired to share his amazing experience with his followers.

“Thank you for the blessings! I GOT THE MASTER KEY! I won everything in my round – the best package showcase in this episode of The Price is Right! – the hybrid 2025 Hyundai SUV, a 6-night stay in a 5 star hotel including roundtrip airfare, 7 item-luggage, two electric bikes, bookends and oven,” he wrote. “Life is truly amazing!”

He added, “Thank you to all those who waited and watched the episode. Thank you to all of your messages of support thru text & FB messenger on my 1st U.S. game show appearance. May our dear Lord bless you more! The Price is Right is the world’s longest running TV game show! While growing up, it is one of my dreams to be in this show and it happened (after passing the interview and audition).”

What did you think of De Guzman's big win?