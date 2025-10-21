‘The Price Is Right’ Announces Weeklong Halloween Event (PHOTOS)

Get ready for a full week of Halloween on The Price Is Right. The game show has announced that they will have Halloween episodes from past seasons all next week, leading up to Season 54’s brand new Halloween episode on Friday, October 31.

Beginning Monday, October 27, The Price Is Right kicks off encore presentations of the best fan-favorite Halloween-themed episodes from past seasons, according to a press release.

Monday will start with “Haunted House” from 2018, with host Drew Carey as a transparent ghost. “Drew’s Diner” from 2019 will air on October 28. 2017’s “The Prize League Superheroes” will be Wednesday’s episode. “Pro Wrestling” from 2023 will be the Thursday episode.

The all-new “Spooky Carnival” will air on Friday to celebrate Halloween this year. The episode will feature Carey as The Ringmaster, announcer George Gray as Cotton Candy Man, and models Manuela Arbelaez as The Trapeze Artist, Alexis Gaube as The Spooky Mime, Amber Lancaster as The Jester, and James O’Halloran as Jimmy the Giant Strongman. Rachel Reynolds and Devin Goda do not appear in the episode.

Contestants have a chance to play for cars, exotic trips, and a chance to win up to $25,000 while dressing up in their best costumes.

After Friday, October 24, a new episode of TPIR won’t air until October 31. Then, all new episodes from Season 54 will continue back up on Monday, November 3.

The game show will also celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas this season with cash, cars, and luxury vacations on Wednesday, November 26, and December 22 to 24, according to a press release. The Christmas episodes feature unforgettable trips and luxurious vehicles. Get ready to celebrate the holidays with your favorite game show crew.

See the host, announcer, and models in their Halloween carnival attire below, and tune in all next week for some Halloween fun.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+