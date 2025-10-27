What To Know Drew and Jonathan Scott celebrated their mother Joanne’s birthday on social media.

The twins posted heartfelt tributes and shared special photos with their mom for the occasion.

Joanne and her husband Jim recently relocated from the Canadian Rockies to Los Angeles to be closer to their sons’ families, with Drew and Jonathan renovating their new California home for them.

Drew and Jonathan Scott took to social media to celebrate one of the most important women in their lives.

“I know everyone says that their mom’s the best, but mine really is,” Jonathan wrote in a Saturday, October 25, Instagram post in honor of his mother Joanne Scott’s birthday. “Happy birthday! Love you ❤.”

Jonathan shared his birthday message alongside snaps of himself and Joanne horseback riding in the mountains. Drew’s birthday tribute also featured a horseback riding photo with his mom, as well as another recent pic of the pair posing indoors.

“Happy birthday, mom!” Drew captioned his Saturday Instagram upload. “It’s been so amazing having you close by, even if you moved to LA ‘for the grandkids’ 😜 ❤️.” (Drew shares his son, Parker, 3, and daughter, Piper, 1, with his wife, Linda Phan.)

Fans sent Joanne their own birthday wishes in the comments of the Property Brothers stars’ posts. “Happy Birthday to your mother!🥳🎂,” one person wrote underneath Jonathan’s post, while another added, “❤️Happy Birthday to your mom! 🎂 Yes your mom is amazing. I miss seeing her on your shows! ❤️.”

“Happy birthday wishes great woman 🎂🪄🍾🥂🎉,” a different user commented underneath Drew’s upload. “Happiest of birthdays 🎂 🥳 🎉 may she enjoy her special day!! 💗,” someone else shared.

Born in 1978, Drew and Jonathan are the youngest two of their parents Joanne and Jim Scott’s three kids, including older brother J.D. Scott.

Last year, Joanne and Jim relocated from their home in the Canadian Rocky Mountains to Los Angeles to be closer to their sons’ families. (Jonathan is engaged to actress Zooey Deschanel, who shares two kids with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.)

“They’re leaving their dreams,” Drew shared in an interview with People published in November 2024. “Up in the Rocky Mountains, they had this killer view. They’ve lived their whole lives there — 60 years they’ve been together. This has been where they first met, and where they were before they moved down here.”

Drew and Jonathan teamed up to renovate their parents’ California home on their series Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers last year. “We couldn’t have them move down here to be closer to family and hate where they live,” Drew told the outlet.

Jonathan, for his part, said they felt pressure to create the perfect home, as “you don’t want to disappoint your mom — that’s the most important thing.”

Drew and Jonathan returned to their ranch roots on their latest HGTV series, Chasing the West, earlier this year. The show saw the brothers help clients looking to trade in their city lives for the calm of the country. The twins will return to the small screen for the new series Property Brothers: Under Pressure next year.

“We’ll be guiding homeowners through the emotional and financial challenges that come with making the biggest purchase of their lives,” the Property Brothers‘ official Instagram account announced on Wednesday, October 22. “We’ll be hands on for every part of the journey from buying, renovation and of course, design. Can’t wait for you all to see it!”