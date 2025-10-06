Drew Scott Offers Huge Wedding Gift to Brother Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel

HGTV star Drew Scott is encouraging his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, and his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, to tie the knot already, even offering to build them a wedding venue.

The Property Brothers star spoke with People at the A Sense Of Home 10th Anniversary Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday (October 4), where he was asked if he and his brother would be constructing a venue for the upcoming nuptials.

“I will offer to build a venue, right?” Drew said, poking fun at Jonathan and Deschanel, who have still not set a date despite being engaged for over two years. “I’m going to harass him.”

“You know what? I will tell him that you told me. It’s not me pushing, but I was told… People were saying that you need to get this done,” he added.

Jonathan and Deschanel began dating in 2019 after meeting on a segment of Carpool Karaoke. They went public with their relationship one week after the New Girl star announced that she and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, were getting a divorce. Jonathan is stepfather to Deschanel’s children, Elsie (10) and Charlie (8), whom she shares with Pechenik.

Despite announcing their engagement on August 14, 2023, Jonathan and Deschanel haven’t confirmed any dates for a wedding. And while Jonathan’s brother Drew enjoys teasing them, he made it clear that they’re in love and simply taking their time.

“And again, they love each other,” Drew told People. “They’re amazing together. I’m like, ‘You guys, it’ll happen when it happens.’ And for now, they just love the time together with the kids.”

Jonathan said something similar to the publication back in August, noting that life has been busy with Deschanel and his and Drew’s HGTV series Chasing the West.

“We’ve just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff,” he said. “So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it’s been two years now since I proposed… Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time… we want to keep it very, very intimate.”