Jenna Bush Hager & Savannah Guthrie Tease ‘Today’s 2025 Halloween Costumes: Details

What To Know The Today show hosts are teasing their 2025 Halloween episode, hinting at possible coordinated costumes.

Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, and others, are expected to participate in the elaborate group costume tradition on October 31.

Fans are invited to apply online to showcase their homemade Halloween costumes on the Plaza.

It’s almost time for Today‘s spookiest episode of the year, and the hosts are already dropping hints at this year’s festivities.

The stars of the NBC morning show are known for putting together elaborate, over-the-top Halloween group costumes every spooky seasons, from dressing as music’s biggest stars to the British royal family to Saturday Night Live characters and more.

Last year, the hosts paid homage to some of Hollywood’s most memorable classic movies. For their final Halloween costume as fourth hour of Today cohosts, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Jack and Rose from Titanic, while Savannah Guthrie got Luke Wilson to reprise his Legally Blonde role for her Elle Woods costume skit.

Other duos included Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer as Beetlejuice and Lydia from Beetlejuice and Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones as Austin Powers and Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Craig Melvin channeled Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop, while Willie Geist donned a suit and tie to become Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman films. Rounding out last year’s costumes were Peter Alexander as Mrs. Doubtfire‘s titular character and Laura Jarrett as Isis from Bring It On.

Scroll down to learn everything we know about this year’s Today Halloween special.

What are the Today hosts’ 2025 costumes?

The TV personalities are remaining tight-lipped when it comes to details about this year’s costumes. However, Bush Hager teased that her and Guthrie’s costumes may be connected.

“Halloween is just a little over a week away. We’re doing it together. Savannah’s gonna be hosting the show with us that day,” she shared on the Thursday, October 23, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. “We may have costumes that coordinate. I don’t know. You take a guess.”

Which Today hosts will participate in the group costume?

NBC has not confirmed which hosts will be a part of this year’s festivities. It’s likely the show’s main cast will participate, including Guthrie, Roker, Melvin, Daly, Bush Hager, Jones, Dreyer, Geist, Jarrett, and Alexander.

When will Today‘s Halloween episode air?

30 Rockefeller Plaza will be filled with Halloween fun during the show’s Friday, October 31, episode.

How can Today fans get involved in the Halloween episode?

On Thursday’s episode of Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager and Guthrie announced that fans can apply to show off their homemade, DIY Halloween costumes on the Plaza. “Are you the person that can make an epic costume and bring it right here to the Plaza?” Guthrie asked viewers. “We want to meet you. We want to connect.”

Fans can submit their application via Today‘s website. “Are you making an epic DIY costume for Halloween this year? We want to see it!” the form reads. “Tell us all about your custom creation, why you’re making it, and how you’re making it! A producer may be in touch to invite you to be part of the show.”

