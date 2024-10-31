See Halloween Costumes From Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Reba McEntire & Rex Linn & More (PHOTOS)

Happy Halloween, TV lovers! Before everyone gets busy with their trick or treating and other spooky celebrations, the hosts of your favorite morning and daytime TV talk shows are delighting audiences with elaborate Halloween costumes.

The hosts of Today went all out with their solo and group costumes. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Jack and Rose from Titanic, ship bow and sunset included so Kotb could declare she’s “king of the world!” And Savannah Guthrie was joined by Luke Wilson, who reprised his role as Emmett from Legally Blonde with Guthrie as his Elle Woods.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson was visited by her former stepmother-in-law, Reba McEntire, and McEntire’s partner and Happy’s Place costar, Rex Linn. Together, the trio dressed as Beetlejuice, Delia Deetz, and Danny DeVito‘s janitor as seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Jennifer Hudson paid homage to Whitney Houston on The Jennifer Hudson Show, with an unrecognizable Janelle Monáe as ET from the Steven Spielberg classic and NSYNC‘s Lance Bass paying tribute to his cosmonaut past. And on Sherri, Sherri Shepherd recreated three iconic Met Gala looks from recent years, and her audience joined in on the Met Gala homage.

