See Halloween Costumes From Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Reba McEntire & Rex Linn & More (PHOTOS)

Halloween 2024 costumes on 'Today,' 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Happy Halloween, TV lovers! Before everyone gets busy with their trick or treating and other spooky celebrations, the hosts of your favorite morning and daytime TV talk shows are delighting audiences with elaborate Halloween costumes.

The hosts of Today went all out with their solo and group costumes. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Jack and Rose from Titanic, ship bow and sunset included so Kotb could declare she’s “king of the world!” And Savannah Guthrie was joined by Luke Wilson, who reprised his role as Emmett from Legally Blonde with Guthrie as his Elle Woods.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson was visited by her former stepmother-in-law, Reba McEntire, and McEntire’s partner and Happy’s Place costar, Rex Linn. Together, the trio dressed as Beetlejuice, Delia Deetz, and Danny DeVito‘s janitor as seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Jennifer Hudson paid homage to Whitney Houston on The Jennifer Hudson Show, with an unrecognizable Janelle Monáe as ET from the Steven Spielberg classic and NSYNC‘s Lance Bass paying tribute to his cosmonaut past. And on Sherri, Sherri Shepherd recreated three iconic Met Gala looks from recent years, and her audience joined in on the Met Gala homage.

See This Year's Halloween Episodes for 'B&B,' 'Price Is Right' & 'Let's Make a Deal'
See photos of daytime TV Halloween 2024 costumes in the gallery, below.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager as Jack and Rose from 'Titanic' for Halloween 2024 on 'Today'
NBC

Today

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Jack and Rose from Titanic

Savannah Guthrie and Luke Wilson as Elle Woods and Emmett from 'Legally Blonde' on 'Today' on Halloween 2024
NBC

Luke Wilson reprises his role as Emmett from Legally Blonde with Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson and her former stepmother-in-law, Reba McEntire, and Rex Linn as Beetlejuice characters

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

Clarkson as the ghost with the most

SHERRI

Sherri

Host Sherri Shepherd and executive producer Jawn Murray as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2023 Met Gala

SHERRI

Shepherd as Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala, with Murray as A$AP Rocky at 2023 Met Gala

SHERRI

Shepherd as Kim Kardashian in her Balenciaga look from the 2021 Met Gala

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jennifer Hudson as Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard, NSYNC’s Lance Bass wears his real flight suit from his cosmonaut training 20 years ago, and an unrecognizable Janelle Monáe as ET

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Monáe phones home as ET

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Monáe hugs a child from the audience who’s dressed as her for Halloween

The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show

Bass pays homage to that time when he trained to be a cosmonaut

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The NSYNC singer poses with a child from the audience dressed as a boy band member

