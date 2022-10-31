Happy Halloween! Dressing up isn’t just for kids to go trick-or-treating, and the hosts of daytime talk shows have gotten into the spooky holiday spirit.

Some had themes, with Today heading to Vegas and The View dressing up as TV heroines. A few hosts had multiple costumes, like Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Talk. Scroll down to check out how daytime TV has celebrated Halloween in 2022.

Today

Sheinelle Jones dressed up as a Vegas showgirl and showed off her dancing skills in a video shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

The official Instagram account also shared a slideshow of everyone in costume: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Cirque du Soleil performers, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer as David Copperfield and his assistant, Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

The View

The hosts of The View paid homage to TV heroines.

Whoopi Goldberg added her own touch to her Handmaid’s Tale costume, with “my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours” written on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Joy Behar dressed up as Married With Children‘s Peggy Bundy. You can watch her transformation below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas was The Love Boat‘s April Lopez, with Charo stopping by, as you can see in the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Sara Haines was the one and only Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek. The video shows how much fun she had:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Alyssa Farah Griffin channeled Sex and the City and And Just Like That…‘s Carrie Bradshaw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Sunny Hostin was Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton — complete with a costume change!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Over on Live With Kelly and Ryan, they took on a few different costumes. Among them for Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, their crew, and even a guest: Marvel (with Hulk, Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Dr. Strange), the Cookie Monster, and even the hosts themselves!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan)

The Talk

The Talk panelists had a couple of different costumes. First, they took on celebrities: Akbar Gbajabiamila as Shaft, Amanda Kloots as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, Sheryl Underwood as Megan Thee Stallion, and Jerry O’Connell as Machine Gun Kelly with Natalie Morales as Megan Fox.

Then, they took on celebrities and superheroes: Underwood as Serena Williams, Morales as Wednesday Addams, Gbajabiamila as Black Adam, Kloots as Catwoman, and O’Connell as Thor.