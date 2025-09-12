Peacock Sets Halloween 2025 Scream Streams: The Full List
Peacock has revealed its lineup of scary fare for Halloween 2025, and modern horror fans are in for quite a few treats.
The service will add the sequel to M3GAN, called M3GAN 2.0, to its offerings (starting September 26), along with the recently-released vampire comedy Abigail (September 19), the apocalyptic home invasion-style Knock at the Cabin (September 24), and some genre classics in the Ghostbusters, Friday the 13th, Scream, and The Purge franchises, among others (on October 1).
Here’s a look at all of the Halloween haunts that are being added to the streamer before Halloween this year, along with lists of what’s already available on the NBCUniversal streamer.
What new Halloween movies are coming to Peacock for Halloween 2025?
Here’s a look at the Halloween-related films heading to Peacock in the months of September and October 2025 before Halloween.
September 12
Screamboat
September 19
Abigail
September 24
Knock at the Cabin
September 26
M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)
October 1
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
Bones And All
The Book Of Life
Brightburn
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
The Craft: Legacy
The Crow
Darkman
Dead Silence
Edward Scissorhands
Exorcist: The Beginning
Friday The 13th
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday The 13th – Part III
Fright Night
The Frighteners
From Dusk Till Dawn
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Goosebumps (2015)
The Hitcher
Hot Fuzz
Krampus
Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Mama
The Mist
Monster House
Night Of The Zoopocalypse
The Omen (1976)
Ouija: Origin Of Evil
The People Under The Stairs
Poltergeist
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Quarantine
The Ring
Scary Movie
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shaun Of The Dead
Silent Hill
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Silent House
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Van Helsing
The Visit
The Wolf Man (1941)
October 15 Don’t Breathe
October 16 The Cabin In The Woods
What Halloween movies are already available to stream on Peacock?
Horror movies now streaming:
1BR
30 Miles From Nowhere
1408
Against The Night
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Amityville: The Awakening
Asylum: Twisted Horror And Fantasy Tales
Better Watch Out
The Birds
Black Christmas (1974)
The Black Phone
Blackwater Lane
Body Bags
Bride Of Chucky
Brightburn
Butchers
The Call
Candyman (2021)
Candyman III
Child’s Play (2019)
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cinderella’s Curse
The Craft: Legacy
The Creature Walks Among Us
Cult Of Chucky
The Cult Of Humpty Dumpty
Curse Of Chucky
The Curse Of Humpty Dumpty
Daughter
Day Of The Dead (1985)
Day Of The Dead (2008)
Daylight’s End
Deliveries From Eva
Devil
Dogface: A Traphouse Horror
Dollhouse
Donnie Darko (Director’s Cut)
Drag Me To Hell
Dreamscape
Easter Bunny Massacre
The Endless
Evil Born
The Exorcist III
Final Girl
Finders Keepers
Firestarter (1984)
Firestarter (2022)
Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
The Funhouse Massacre
Halloween Ends
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
The Haunting In Connecticut
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
The Hunt
I, Frankenstein
Incarnation
The Invisible Man (2020)
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
Jack And Jill
Jack And Jill 3
Jack And Jill: The Hills Of Hell
Jack Frost (2022)
Knock Knock
Krampus: The Return
Lake Alice
Last Night In Soho
The Last Witch Hunter
The Lazarus Effect
Leatherface
M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated)
The Madness Of Humpty Dumpty
Misfortune
Mother Krampus
The Mouse Trap
Night Of The Living Dead
Night Swim
Nope
Phantasm
Phantasm 2
Phantasm 3
Phantasm 4
Phantasm: Ravager
Piranha (1978)
Prom Night
Psycho
Purgatory
Queen The Awakening
The Raven (1935)
Ride Scare
Scream 4
Screamboat
Seed Of Chucky
Sick
The Sixth Sense
Sleepaway Camp
Son Of Frankenstein
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
Story Game
Studio 666
Summoned
Synchronic
Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales From The Hood
Terrifier
Terrifier 2
Terrifier 3
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition
Texas Chainsaw 3D
They/Them
The Thing
The Thing (2011)
Tooth Fairy: Drill To Kill
Tooth Fairy: Queen Of Pain
Tragedy Girls
Triangle
The Turning
Villains
Werewolf Of London
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2
The Woman In The Yard
You Should Have Left
You Won’t Be Alone
You’re Next
You’re Not Alone
Zombieland
Family-friendly Halloween options on streaming:
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
The Dog Who Saved Halloween
Goosebumps (2015)
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
Monster Family
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy’s Ghost
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Devil Fish
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Legend of Boggy Creek 2
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Beginning of the End
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Hercules Against the Moon Men
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Mitchell
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Pod People
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Robot Holocaust
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Swamp Diamonds
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Pumaman
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
The Wiggles: The Sound Of Halloween
Halloween-related television shows to stream:
13 Nights Of Elvira, Season 1
Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Season 1-3
Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Season 1-7
Based On A True Story, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Charmed, Season 1-8
Chucky (TV Series), Season 1-3
Dark Shadows, Season 2
Death Note, Season 1
Frankenstein (Series), Season 1
Fright Krewe, Season 1
Ghost Hunters International, Season 1-3
Girl In The Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Grimm, Season 1-6
Hammer House Of Horror, Season 1
Hysteria!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Jekyll And Hyde, Season 1
John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Season 1
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Halloween Special S1, Ep 7)
Mr. Mercedes, Season 1-3
One Of Us Is Lying, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Paranormal Witness, Season 1-5
Psi Factor: Chronicles Of The Paranormal, Season 1 & 3
The Purge (Series), Season 1-2
Resident Alien, Season 1-4
Scare Tactics, Season 1
Smother, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)
SNL: Halloween (2013)
SNL: Presents: Halloween (2017)
Spine Chilling Stories, Season 1-6
Supernatural Academy, Season 1
Teacup, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
The Triangle, Season 1
Unidentified With Demi Lovato, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Vampire Academy, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
The Vampire Diaries, Season 1-8
Vampire Knight, Season 1-2
Vampire Princess Miyu, Season 1-2
War Of The Worlds, Season 1
Wolf Like Me, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Wolfblood, Season 1