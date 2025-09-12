Peacock Sets Halloween 2025 Scream Streams: The Full List

Peacock has revealed its lineup of scary fare for Halloween 2025, and modern horror fans are in for quite a few treats.

The service will add the sequel to M3GAN, called M3GAN 2.0, to its offerings (starting September 26), along with the recently-released vampire comedy Abigail (September 19), the apocalyptic home invasion-style Knock at the Cabin (September 24), and some genre classics in the Ghostbusters, Friday the 13th, Scream, and The Purge franchises, among others (on October 1).

Here’s a look at all of the Halloween haunts that are being added to the streamer before Halloween this year, along with lists of what’s already available on the NBCUniversal streamer.

What new Halloween movies are coming to Peacock for Halloween 2025?

Here’s a look at the Halloween-related films heading to Peacock in the months of September and October 2025 before Halloween.

September 12

Screamboat

September 19

Abigail

September 24

Knock at the Cabin

September 26

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)

October 1

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Bones And All

The Book Of Life

Brightburn

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The Craft: Legacy

The Crow

Darkman

Dead Silence

Edward Scissorhands

Exorcist: The Beginning

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday The 13th – Part III

Fright Night

The Frighteners

From Dusk Till Dawn

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Goosebumps (2015)

The Hitcher

Hot Fuzz

Krampus

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Mama

The Mist

Monster House

Night Of The Zoopocalypse

The Omen (1976)

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

The People Under The Stairs

Poltergeist

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Quarantine

The Ring

Scary Movie

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shaun Of The Dead

Silent Hill

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

Silent House

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Van Helsing

The Visit

The Wolf Man (1941)

October 15 Don’t Breathe

October 16 The Cabin In The Woods

What Halloween movies are already available to stream on Peacock?

Horror movies now streaming:

1BR

30 Miles From Nowhere

1408

Against The Night

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Amityville: The Awakening

Asylum: Twisted Horror And Fantasy Tales

Better Watch Out

The Birds

Black Christmas (1974)

The Black Phone

Blackwater Lane

Body Bags

Bride Of Chucky

Brightburn

Butchers

The Call

Candyman (2021)

Candyman III

Child’s Play (2019)

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cinderella’s Curse

The Craft: Legacy

The Creature Walks Among Us

Cult Of Chucky

The Cult Of Humpty Dumpty

Curse Of Chucky

The Curse Of Humpty Dumpty

Daughter

Day Of The Dead (1985)

Day Of The Dead (2008)

Daylight’s End

Deliveries From Eva

Devil

Dogface: A Traphouse Horror

Dollhouse

Donnie Darko (Director’s Cut)

Drag Me To Hell

Dreamscape

Easter Bunny Massacre

The Endless

Evil Born

The Exorcist III

Final Girl

Finders Keepers

Firestarter (1984)

Firestarter (2022)

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

The Funhouse Massacre

Halloween Ends

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch

The Haunting In Connecticut

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

The Hunt

I, Frankenstein

Incarnation

The Invisible Man (2020)

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

Jack And Jill

Jack And Jill 3

Jack And Jill: The Hills Of Hell

Jack Frost (2022)

Knock Knock

Krampus: The Return

Lake Alice

Last Night In Soho

The Last Witch Hunter

The Lazarus Effect

Leatherface

M3GAN

M3GAN (Unrated)

The Madness Of Humpty Dumpty

Misfortune

Mother Krampus

The Mouse Trap

Night Of The Living Dead

Night Swim

Nope

Phantasm

Phantasm 2

Phantasm 3

Phantasm 4

Phantasm: Ravager

Piranha (1978)

Prom Night

Psycho

Purgatory

Queen The Awakening

The Raven (1935)

Ride Scare

Scream 4

Screamboat

Seed Of Chucky

Sick

The Sixth Sense

Sleepaway Camp

Son Of Frankenstein

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage

Story Game

Studio 666

Summoned

Synchronic

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales From The Hood

Terrifier

Terrifier 2

Terrifier 3

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition

Texas Chainsaw 3D

They/Them

The Thing

The Thing (2011)

Tooth Fairy: Drill To Kill

Tooth Fairy: Queen Of Pain

Tragedy Girls

Triangle

The Turning

Villains

Werewolf Of London

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2

The Woman In The Yard

You Should Have Left

You Won’t Be Alone

You’re Next

You’re Not Alone

Zombieland

Family-friendly Halloween options on streaming:

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

The Dog Who Saved Halloween

Goosebumps (2015)

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Monster Family

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy’s Ghost

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Devil Fish

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Legend of Boggy Creek 2

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Beginning of the End

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Hercules Against the Moon Men

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Mitchell

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Pod People

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Robot Holocaust

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Swamp Diamonds

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Pumaman

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

The Wiggles: The Sound Of Halloween

Halloween-related television shows to stream:

13 Nights Of Elvira, Season 1

Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Season 1-3

Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Season 1-7

Based On A True Story, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Charmed, Season 1-8

Chucky (TV Series), Season 1-3

Dark Shadows, Season 2

Death Note, Season 1

Frankenstein (Series), Season 1

Fright Krewe, Season 1

Ghost Hunters International, Season 1-3

Girl In The Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Grimm, Season 1-6

Hammer House Of Horror, Season 1

Hysteria!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Jekyll And Hyde, Season 1

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Season 1

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Halloween Special S1, Ep 7)

Mr. Mercedes, Season 1-3

One Of Us Is Lying, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Paranormal Witness, Season 1-5

Psi Factor: Chronicles Of The Paranormal, Season 1 & 3

The Purge (Series), Season 1-2

Resident Alien, Season 1-4

Scare Tactics, Season 1

Smother, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)

SNL: Halloween (2013)

SNL: Presents: Halloween (2017)

Spine Chilling Stories, Season 1-6

Supernatural Academy, Season 1

Teacup, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

The Triangle, Season 1

Unidentified With Demi Lovato, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Vampire Academy, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

The Vampire Diaries, Season 1-8

Vampire Knight, Season 1-2

Vampire Princess Miyu, Season 1-2

War Of The Worlds, Season 1

Wolf Like Me, Season 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Wolfblood, Season 1